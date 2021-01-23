After layoff, defensive effort lifts Bees

Playing for the first time in 17 days, basketball became fun again Saturday for the St. Ambrose women.

And for the Fighting Bees, the fun in a 77-59 victory over Trinity International started on the defensive end of the floor at Lee Lohman Arena.

St. Ambrose trailed 21-17 after one quarter but held the Trojans to 6-of-34 shooting over the next two quarters to take control of the game.

"It’s been a tough two weeks off and getting back to practice the past four days, we knew we would be missing a few people, but we were determined to get it going and play for them," Fighting Bees sophomore Anna Plumer said.

The game was the first for St. Ambrose since a 90-64 loss to St. Xavier on Jan. 6 and even without a break because of COVID-19 issues, coach Krista Van Hauen expected to see a different Fighting Bees team on the court in its return to Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

"We play this game because we love it and it’s supposed to be fun," Van Hauen said. "Nobody was having fun in that St. Xavier game. There was no energy at all. We’ve spent a lot of time since talking about that."

Talk turned into action as the Fighting Bees fought their way past the Trojans.