After layoff, defensive effort lifts Bees

Playing for the first time in 17 days, basketball became fun again Saturday for the St. Ambrose women.
And for the Fighting Bees, the fun in a 77-59 victory over Trinity International started on the defensive end of the floor at Lee Lohman Arena.
St. Ambrose trailed 21-17 after one quarter but held the Trojans to 6-of-34 shooting over the next two quarters to take control of the game.
"It’s been a tough two weeks off and getting back to practice the past four days, we knew we would be missing a few people, but we were determined to get it going and play for them," Fighting Bees sophomore Anna Plumer said.
The game was the first for St. Ambrose since a 90-64 loss to St. Xavier on Jan. 6 and even without a break because of COVID-19 issues, coach Krista Van Hauen expected to see a different Fighting Bees team on the court in its return to Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
"We play this game because we love it and it’s supposed to be fun," Van Hauen said. "Nobody was having fun in that St. Xavier game. There was no energy at all. We’ve spent a lot of time since talking about that."
Talk turned into action as the Fighting Bees fought their way past the Trojans.
"It was a total team effort, which is what we needed and what it’s going to take," Van Hauen said. "I saw people smiling, cheering each other on and stepping up to help with whatever they can contribute. That’s the way the game is supposed to be played."
St. Ambrose limited Trinity International to 2-of-18 shooting in the second quarter and mustered just enough offense to build a 33-26 lead by halftime, moving ahead to stay at 24-23 on a 3-point basket by Plumer with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left in the half.
The Fighting Bees allowed just one field goal over the next seven minutes, extending a lead which grew to 56-39 at the end of three quarters after six different St. Ambrose players scored during a run of 13 unanswered points to end the quarter.
"Everybody was doing their thing, getting assists, rebounds, scoring when the shots were there," Plumer said. "It was the type of game we needed to get us going in the right direction again."
Plumer led a group of four Fighting Bees in double figures with a 17-point performance, an effort complemented by 14 points from Madeline Prestegaard, 13 from Abby Lundquist and 11 off the bench from Maddy Cash.
Jaynee Prestegaard scored seven points, but blocked four shots and helped St. Ambrose (6-3, 2-1 CCAC) to a 59-37 edge on the boards by grabbing 14 rebounds, while freshman Presley Case contributed three assists and four rebounds in her first career start.
"We had a lot of players help us in a lot of ways and that was exactly what we were hoping to see, especially getting back into it after a layoff," Van Hauen said.
Carly Scheblo led Trinity International (3-8, 0-5) with a 15-point effort.