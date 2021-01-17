After losing two, Hawkeyes seek a fresh start

Team captains held a meeting prior to Friday’s practice, something sophomore forward McKenna Warnock described as “good conversation as a team.’’

She said the talk centered on finding ways for the Hawkeyes to move forward as they prepare for a busy week.

After hosting Purdue, Iowa plays at Maryland on Thursday and will then bus to Rutgers for a game on Sunday before returning to Iowa City.

“We’re a young team and we’re going to make mistakes. I thought the team did a great job moving on,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said, referencing her team’s first practice after the Ohio State loss. “I thought we had a really good practice, a lot of energy, and with a tough week ahead, that’s what we needed.’’

Turnover issues impacted Iowa’s chances of winning in each of its last two games. Northwestern scored 28 points off of 18 Hawkeye turnovers and Ohio State collected 26 of its points off of an equal number of turnovers.

Bluder watched the Hawkeyes stray from their game in both games, trying to complete “home run passes’’ instead of “safe’’ passes late in the loss to the Buckeyes and getting away from the up-tempo approach Iowa wants at times.