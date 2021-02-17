Ambrose women beaten at the buzzer

The Fighting Bees shot just 29.5 percent for the game and mustered only 14 points off of 18 offensive rebounds while the Wolves overcame 32.8-percent shooting to earn the win.

The misses started early.

St. Ambrose hit 2-of-15 shots in the opening quarter at it fell behind 17-7.

Cardinal Stritch connected on 2-of-18 shots in the second, allowing the Fighting Bees to take a 26-23 lead at the half.

St. Ambrose closed the second quarter on a 14-2 run that included nine of the team-high Wroblewski scored while seeing her first playing time since undergoing surgery to repair a finger broken during a game against St. Francis (Ill.) on Dec. 19.

Cleared to return to practice on Friday, Wroblewski provided St. Ambrose with a spark, hitting 4-of-7 shots, collecting six rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes of action.

“First game back, Kylie gave us what she could. She wanted to come back this season. She wanted to compete,’’ Van Hauen said.

The Wolves (8-10, 6-4 CCAC) used a run of 14 unanswered points midway through the third quarter to build a 41-32 lead, a margin the Fighting Bees trimmed to 41-40 on a buzzer-beating 3-point basket by Maddy Cash at the end of the quarter.