Ambrose women finish strong

Ambrose women finish strong

cash mug

Maddy Cash

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. -- A fast start and a strong finish allowed the St. Ambrose women's basketball team to close the regular season with a win Saturday.

The Fighting Bees built a 32-22 halftime lead at Governors State but needed to rally in the fourth quarter to claim a 61-53 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory.

The Jaguars started fast in both halves, holding an 18-17 lead after one quarter before being limited to 2-of-15 shooting and four points in the second quarter as St. Ambrose opened its halftime edge.

A 4-of-17 effort from the field in the third quarter by the Fighting Bees allowed Governors State to regain a 43-41 margin heading into the final quarter before St. Ambrose rallied.

An 8-of-9 touch at the line in the quarter, part of a 13-of-14 effort in the game, helped the Fighting Bees rally for their fourth CCAC road win of the season.

Maddy Cash led St. Ambrose with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, while Kylie Wroblewski came in off the bench to finish with 16 points and six rebounds.

Tabetha Jones led the Jaguars (8-12, 6-4 CCAC) with 20 points.

With Saturday's win, St. Ambrose (11-7, 6-5) finished sixth in the league standings heading into postseason play which begins Tuesday.

Tennis: Osaka cruises to second Australian Open title

