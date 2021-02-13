Ambrose women grind out a win

GARY, Ind. — After scoring 89 points in a five-point loss to Olivet Nazarene in a game played Wednesday at a frantic tempo, the St. Ambrose women's basketball team found a way a win at a more leisurely pace Saturday.

The Fighting Bees pounded out a 51-48 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory at Indiana Northwest, moving St. Ambrose back above .500 in league play.

But, that didn't come easily for a team playing its seventh game in 15 days.

The Fighting Bees shot just 32.7% for the game, clinging to a 27-24 halftime lead before needing to come from behind in the final quarter after the RedHawks rallied to take a 39-38 lead into the final 10 minutes.

St. Ambrose (10-6, 5-4 CCAC) kept things close by holding Indiana Northwest to 37% shooting and turning the ball over just nine times.

Jaynee Prestegaard led the Bees in scoring, collecting 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field. She also led the team with four steals. Jamie Martens added nine points and joined Sarah Goldensoph in sharing the team lead with seven rebounds.

Michaela Schmidt led the RedHawks (3-11, 1-3) with 22 points, hitting four of the five 3-point baskets Indiana Northwest scored.

