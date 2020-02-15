Ambrose women rally, secure CCAC tourney berth

St. Ambrose solved an in-game identity crisis and secured a spot in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference postseason tournament Saturday.
The Fighting Bees overcame a 3-of-18 start from the field to rally for a 72-61 women’s basketball victory over visiting Indiana Northwest at Lee Lohman Arena.
"We were 1-for-9 from 3-point range in the first quarter. That’s not who we are," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. "Once we started to pound the ball inside and do what we do, things started to turn our way."
It took some time to get there, but St. Ambrose finished off the RedHawks with 63.3-percent shooting over the final two quarters, moving ahead to stay with a run of eight unanswered points to open the fourth quarter.
The Fighting Bees trailed 47-42 before lay-ins by Charlotte Flynn and Kylie Wroblewski in the final 1 minute, 19 seconds of the third quarter fueled a rally which carried over into the final 10 minutes.
Jamie Martens, Gabrielle Koelker and Wroblewski took turns sending Indiana Northwest south, keeping the run alive around two timeouts in the opening 1:27 of the fourth quarter as a lay-in by Wroblewski extended the St. Ambrose lead to 54-47.
A basket by Jaynee Prestegaard and a 3-point basket by Maddy Cash helped extend the Fighting Bees’ lead to 66-53 with 2:11 remaining.
"Once we got things figured out, we played the way we are capable of playing," Van Hauen said. "We were feeding our bigs, and they were getting the ball out to the guards for some open looks. It was the way we need to play."
St. Ambrose, which shot just 16.7 percent from the field in the first quarter, pulled within 28-27 by halftime.
Trailing 27-19 midway through the second quarter, Van Hauen spent much of the first half shuffling the Bees’ lineup in search of a spark.
She found it at the defensive end.
That’s where Flynn picked off a pass that ultimately led to a basket by Wroblewski with 1:21 remaining in the second quarter that helped St. Ambrose finish off the opening half on an 8-1 run against the RedHawks (10-18, 7-13 CCAC).
"Charlotte’s steal seemed to get us going," Van Hauen said. "Sometimes, one little thing like that can make a big difference and that seemed to do it. It allowed us to close the gap and helped us find our offensive flow."
Ultimately, that positioned the Fighting Bees (14-13, 12-8) to secure the postseason berth.
"Now, we can keep working to get the best seed we can and do what we can to get some momentum going," Van Hauen said.
The Fighting Bees, led by 22 points and 10 rebounds from Wroblewski and 11 from Martens, visit Roosevelt on Wednesday before hosting Governors State next Saturday night in the CCAC regular-season finale.
"They’re teams like Indiana Northwest, trying to get that last spot or two in the playoffs and like this game, they’ll come out ready," Van Hauen said. "We need to be ready, too."