Another rated foe holds off Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Another one got away from the Iowa women’s basketball team Sunday afternoon.
The Hawkeyes pushed another ranked Big Ten opponent into the fourth quarter, but for the fifth time in as many tries endured a loss as 17th-ranked Indiana pulled away to an 85-72 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
A basket by Iowa’s Kate Martin with 8 minutes, 43 seconds remaining tied the game at 60-60 before the Hoosiers strung together eight straight points.
The Hawkeyes never recovered, coming no closer than six points the rest of the way.
Indiana connected on 8-of-13 shots in the final quarter while Iowa was successful on just 7-of-20 tries and was outscored 11-0 at the line in the final 10 minutes.
“We felt like we were going to have to be patient against Indiana to get the shots we wanted," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "We felt like we were going to need to reverse the ball, get some post touches, those types of things and we got away from that in the fourth quarter.
“The last eight minutes of the game, we played like it was the last minute. We got away from what we needed to do.’’
The Hoosiers didn’t stray from their approach.
Indiana worked the ball down low repeatedly to Mackenzie Holmes and created opportunities for Ali Patberg to score on the drive.
Both delivered, nearly doubling their season scoring averages while poking holes in the Hawkeyes’ interior defense.
Holmes connected on 12-of-17 shots on her way to a 25-point, 13-rebound game while Patberg finished with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting.
“They got the ball to both of them in good positions to score,’’ Bluder said.
The pair combined for 20 of the 26 points Indiana scored in the fourth quarter to pull away from Iowa, which was outscored by 11 points in the final quarter and shot a season-low 40.8% for the game.
“They work together so well on defense,’’ Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said. “They make it tough on you to get good shots.’’
That proved problematic for the Hawkeyes, who were limited to two field goals over a five-minute stretch midway through the final quarter as the Hoosiers opened a 74-64 lead on a basket by Holmes with 3:23 remaining on their way to adding to Iowa’s frustration against the Big Ten’s rated teams.
“I don’t like losing any game, but being tied in the fourth quarter and losing, we’re right there,’’ said Clark, who delivered her second straight 30-point performance in a losing effort for the Hawkeyes.
“To me, being right there, so close, that’s more frustrating than just losing. The tough part of this was how our defense in the fourth quarter just killed us. You can’t be giving up 26 points in a quarter like that.’’
Bluder said Iowa, which trailed 20-18 after one quarter, 36-33 at halftime and 58-56 into the fourth quarter, must work to avoid the one bad quarter which has decided games against the Hawkeyes’ top opponents.
“It seems like it has been something different for us in every game. We plug one hole, another one pops up,’’ Bluder said. “It comes down to getting better at fundamental basketball. We have to try to get better defensively.’’
In addition to Clark reaching the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season, Iowa (10-6, 6-6 Big Ten) picked up 16 points from Monika Czinano with 10 points and 15 rebounds from McKenna Warnock.
That wasn’t enough to overcome the 50-36 advantage Indiana (11-4, 9-2) enjoyed in the paint.
“The frustrating part is we’re right there, though, in the game in the third and fourth quarters,’’ guard Tomi Taiwo said. “We have to keep working to finish things off.’’