Another rated foe holds off Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — Another one got away from the Iowa women’s basketball team Sunday afternoon.

The Hawkeyes pushed another ranked Big Ten opponent into the fourth quarter, but for the fifth time in as many tries endured a loss as 17th-ranked Indiana pulled away to an 85-72 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

A basket by Iowa’s Kate Martin with 8 minutes, 43 seconds remaining tied the game at 60-60 before the Hoosiers strung together eight straight points.

The Hawkeyes never recovered, coming no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Indiana connected on 8-of-13 shots in the final quarter while Iowa was successful on just 7-of-20 tries and was outscored 11-0 at the line in the final 10 minutes.

“We felt like we were going to have to be patient against Indiana to get the shots we wanted," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "We felt like we were going to need to reverse the ball, get some post touches, those types of things and we got away from that in the fourth quarter.

“The last eight minutes of the game, we played like it was the last minute. We got away from what we needed to do.’’

The Hoosiers didn’t stray from their approach.