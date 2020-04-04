Assumption alum Robbins plans to leave Drake

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After improving his game over the past two seasons at Drake, Liam Robbins plans to take his skills to another program.

The all-Missouri Valley Conference post player from Davenport Assumption announced Saturday that he will transfer after spending the first two seasons of his college career with the Bulldogs.

Robbins made his announcement on Twitter, thanking Drake fans, teammates and coaches for their support and friendship.

He thanked Drake coach Darian DeVries and his staff "for all they have done for me, and the opportunity to play for Drake University as it has been an honor. With that being said, after discussing with my family, I have decided that I will be transferring from Drake to pursue my academic and athletic career elsewhere."

The 7-foot, 235-pound center is making the move following a breakthrough sophomore season with the Drake.

He averaged team-leading totals of 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in addition to ranking fifth among NCAA Division I players with an average of 2.91 blocked shots per game.

His 99 blocks during the Bulldogs’ 20-14 season established a school record.