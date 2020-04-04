Assumption alum Robbins plans to leave Drake

After improving his game over the past two seasons at Drake, Liam Robbins plans to take his skills to another program.
The all-Missouri Valley Conference post player from Davenport Assumption announced Saturday that he will transfer after spending the first two seasons of his college career with the Bulldogs.
Robbins made his announcement on Twitter, thanking Drake fans, teammates and coaches for their support and friendship.
He thanked Drake coach Darian DeVries and his staff "for all they have done for me, and the opportunity to play for Drake University as it has been an honor. With that being said, after discussing with my family, I have decided that I will be transferring from Drake to pursue my academic and athletic career elsewhere."
The 7-foot, 235-pound center is making the move following a breakthrough sophomore season with the Drake.
He averaged team-leading totals of 14.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game in addition to ranking fifth among NCAA Division I players with an average of 2.91 blocked shots per game.
His 99 blocks during the Bulldogs’ 20-14 season established a school record.
Robbins was awarded second-team all-Missouri Valley Conference honors following the season and was named to the conference’s all-defensive and most improved teams.
He most recently was named by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as a second-team all-district choice.
The recognition came following a season which saw Robbins emerge after averaging 3.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in a reserve role behind Nick McGlynn as a freshman.
Robbins graduated from Davenport Assumption in 2017, playing a reserve role on the boys basketball team there and weighing in at nearly 300 pounds.
With no scholarship offers at the time, Robbins reclassified and enrolled at the Sunrise Academy in Kansas.
He spent a year there working on both his game and his body, shedding nearly 100 pounds from the first time he stepped on a scale there before ultimately regaining some weight as muscle at that time.
Robbins is among a group of nearly 650 NCAA Division I men’s basketball players who have announced plans to transfer since the end of the 2019-20 season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!