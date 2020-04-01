Assumption alum welcomes North Dakota challenge

That is one of the drawbacks right now.

North Dakota graduated just one senior from a 15-15 team which finished 6-10 in The Summit League and included eight freshmen on its roster during the recently-completed season, so Bernhard is familiar with the personnel.

Current restrictions because of coronavirus, however, prevent her from being on the court this spring for small-group work and individual instruction with the returning Fighting Hawks players.

“That’s the hard part right now. There is all this anxiousness, wanting to get going and be out on the court with the players and start to lay the foundation for next season,’’ Bernhard said. “But because of the coronavirus, that isn’t going to happen for the foreseeable future. We’re spending a lot of time on video calls with the players, doing what we can and encouraging them to put in the work the best they can.’’

Bernhard said the foundation she plans to build will be built around defense.

That was the case as well during her only previous head coaching experience, guiding Davenport Assumption to a 50-4 record and a 31-1 mark in the Mississippi Athletic Conference while leading the Knights to back-to-back Iowa Class 3A state championships in 2012 and 2013.