Attention to detail helps grow Beal's game

“The freshman year, it can be tough, and I’m here for them. They’re doing a good job, learning what this is all about and I’m doing everything I can to help them," Beal said.

“My roommate on the road is a freshman and I’m always asking her if she has any questions, if there is anything I can help her with to get ready for the game. It’s part of being a good teammate."

That is also part of Beal’s primary objectives.

She’s ready and willing to score and defend as needed, but her role includes helping the Gamecocks work together to become the best team they can become.

“The way we play off of each other is so important and part of what I try to do is help bring it all together," Beal said.

And in a season where nothing is guaranteed because of COVID-19, that starts with making the most of each day.

“You can’t take anything for granted," she said.

The Gamecocks had a brief pause themselves a little over a week ago, returning to practice one day before leaving for Sunday’s game at Kentucky.