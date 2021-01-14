Attention to detail helps improve Beal's game

"The freshman year, it can be tough, and I’m here for them. They’re doing a good job, learning what this is all about, and I’m doing everything I can to help them," Beal said.

"My roommate on the road is a freshman and I’m always asking her if she has any questions, if there is anything I can help her with to get ready for the game. It’s part of being a good teammate."

That is also one of Beal’s primary objectives.

She’s ready and willing to score and defend as needed, but her role includes helping the Gamecocks work together to become the best team they can.

"The way we play off of each other is so important, and part of what I try to do is help bring it all together," Beal said.

And in a season where nothing is guaranteed because of COVID-19, that starts with making the most of each day.

"You can’t take anything for granted," she said.

The Gamecocks had a brief pause themselves a little over a week ago, returning to practice one day before leaving for Sunday’s game at Kentucky.

"My main goals this season are to come away satisfied with my all-around game and be in a good mental state with all the COVID stuff going on," Beal said.

"You never know what the next day might bring, so I try to make the most of each day to keep myself prepared to play. Physically, mentally, be ready and so far, so good."

