Attention to detail helps improve Beal's game

Brea Beal always has been able to score the ball and defend.
But midway through her second season as a starter for the fifth-ranked South Carolina women’s basketball team, the 6-foot-1 guard from Rock Island continues to develop an appreciation for how the little things within the game truly do make a big difference.
Beal averages 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for the Gamecocks, but her play beyond those numbers is among the reasons South Carolina took an 8-1 record into Thursday’s game at Vanderbilt.
"It’s setting screens, making good passes and making the right pass at the right time, those little details, that’s all part of being a good offensive player and those are the things I’m working hard at every day," Beal said.
She also continues to defend, typically taking on the most challenging defensive assignment an opponent presents and embracing that test each and every game.
In Sunday’s win at 10th-ranked Kentucky, Beal forced All-American Rhyne Howard to work on both ends of the court throughout the game.
Her persistence allowed South Carolina to slow down Howard late in the game, helping the Gamecocks secure a 75-70 win.
"I continue to focus on the defensive end, but I’m working to be that total player, helping my team on both ends of the court," said Beal, whose top scoring effort so far this season has been a 13-point game in South Carolina’s 83-65 win at Iowa State on Dec. 6.
Named three times as the Illinois Gatorade high school player of the year and the state’s Ms. Basketball recipient during a record-setting prep career at Rock Island, Beal has watched her game evolve as she competes for the Gamecocks.
Opportunities have been plentiful.
She has started all 42 games South Carolina has played since she arrived on campus a year ago.
Beal continues to build her game on the foundation she set while averaging 6.1 points and establishing a school record with 33 starts as a freshman on a team that finished the season ranked No. 1 in the nation.
"Before coming to college, every player can say they have it all figured out, but once you get on campus and are working out every day, you understand how much more advanced your game has to be if you want to compete at a high level," Beal said.
It’s the difference-making detail work that Beal takes pride in.
From the little things that help her defend with consistency to the offensive work that might not be reflected in a box score, Beal’s contribution has helped the Gamecocks dominate, averaging 82 points while allowing 58.9 per game as a team.
This South Carolina team is younger than the 32-1 team Beal was a part of last season, and she now finds herself fielding the questions she was asking a year ago.
"The freshman year, it can be tough, and I’m here for them. They’re doing a good job, learning what this is all about, and I’m doing everything I can to help them," Beal said.
"My roommate on the road is a freshman and I’m always asking her if she has any questions, if there is anything I can help her with to get ready for the game. It’s part of being a good teammate."
That is also one of Beal’s primary objectives.
She’s ready and willing to score and defend as needed, but her role includes helping the Gamecocks work together to become the best team they can.
"The way we play off of each other is so important, and part of what I try to do is help bring it all together," Beal said.
And in a season where nothing is guaranteed because of COVID-19, that starts with making the most of each day.
"You can’t take anything for granted," she said.
The Gamecocks had a brief pause themselves a little over a week ago, returning to practice one day before leaving for Sunday’s game at Kentucky.
"My main goals this season are to come away satisfied with my all-around game and be in a good mental state with all the COVID stuff going on," Beal said.
"You never know what the next day might bring, so I try to make the most of each day to keep myself prepared to play. Physically, mentally, be ready and so far, so good."