Baer has breakout game, but few saw it

The NBA’s G League isn’t really about drawing crowds.

The league plays its games in venues such as the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. Some of those places only seat 3,000 to 5,000 people and some of the games are played in the morning or afternoon on weekdays.

The league is more about developing players for the big time.

But the presence of a handful of fans from back home apparently brought out the best in former Bettendorf High School and University of Iowa player Nicholas Baer last week.

Baer, who now plays for the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, had the best game of his young pro basketball career when Raptors 905 played the Windy City Bulls at the Sears Centre in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates a week ago Wednesday.

Baer played 20 minutes, made all five of his shots from the field, scored 12 points and added four rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and zero turnovers in the team’s 113-109 victory. He was a game-high plus-21 in a contest his team won by only four points.