Baer has breakout game, but few saw it

The NBA’s G League isn’t really about drawing crowds.
The league plays its games in venues such as the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. Some of those places only seat 3,000 to 5,000 people and some of the games are played in the morning or afternoon on weekdays.
The league is more about developing players for the big time.
But the presence of a handful of fans from back home apparently brought out the best in former Bettendorf High School and University of Iowa player Nicholas Baer last week.
Baer, who now plays for the Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate, had the best game of his young pro basketball career when Raptors 905 played the Windy City Bulls at the Sears Centre in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates a week ago Wednesday.
Baer played 20 minutes, made all five of his shots from the field, scored 12 points and added four rebounds, four assists, three blocked shots and zero turnovers in the team’s 113-109 victory. He was a game-high plus-21 in a contest his team won by only four points.
It’s just too bad there weren’t more people there to see it. The announced attendance was 953 but John Baer, Nicholas’ father, figured there were a lot fewer people on hand than that. Other than several dozen kids who unfurled an American flag on the court in pregame ceremonies, John said there might have been 50 people there, including John, his youngest daughter Caroline and a few other family friends who made the trip.
Did we mention that the game started at 11 a.m. on a Wednesday?
Mark Wednesday, March 4, on your calendar. That’s when Nicholas and the Raptors 905 make a return trip to Hoffman Estates for another 11 a.m. game.
When former Iowa basketball player Ahmad Wagner transferred to the University of Kentucky to play football, we thought he probably was making a smart move.
It hasn’t worked out perfectly for him, but Wagner probably has done enough to earn himself a shot at playing professional football.
Wagner started 10 games at wide receiver this season for the Wildcats, who will play Virginia Tech in the Dec. 31 Belk Bowl. Unfortunately, he was playing in the most run-oriented program in the country outside of the three service academies. It’s not a great place to be a receiver.
Kentucky averaged 274 yards rushing per game and only 117 passing. All-American Lynn Bowden Jr. began the season at wide receiver, then was forced to move to quarterback after the top two QBs were injured.
Wagner still caught 15 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, and his average of 16.9 yards per catch led the team, but he did most of that in the first three games of the season, before Bowden became the QB.
Still, he’s likely to get a shot at making an NFL roster. He is 6-foot-5 — yes, he was listed at 6-7 during his years at Iowa — and 234 pounds with good speed and huge hands. He may need to begin his pro career on someone’s practice squad because of his relative inexperience, and someone may try to make him a tight end, but I like his chances of making it.
In case you were wondering, Kentucky gained 70.1 percent of its yardage on the ground this season, making it the third most rush-heavy team in FBS. Army was first at 78.2 percent with Navy second at 77.7 Air Force was fourth at 69.0.
Reader Bruce Beasley of Clinton pointed out that the Iowa athletic program has achieved something it hadn’t done in 30 years by defeating Iowa State on the road in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball all in the same year.
He could have tossed in wrestling, too, but Iowa winning in Ames hasn’t been such a rare occurrence in recent times. The last time the Cyclones beat the Hawkeyes on the mat was in 2004.
Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston has a chance to lead the NFL in both touchdown passes and interceptions this season.
Through Week 15, he was second in TDs with 30 behind the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson but he led in interceptions by a wide margin with 24.
And that was before he threw four more interceptions Saturday against Houston, increasing his total to 28, to go along with one touchdown.
In case you were wondering, that interception total, although very high by recent standards, is nowhere near the pro record. Houston Oilers QB George Blanda threw 42 picks in 1962 (for an 11-3 team). There have been 58 seasons of 25-plus by NFL quarterbacks, including 13 with more than Winston's current total of 28, most of them prior to 2000.