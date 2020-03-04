Baer is loving debut season in the G League

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — About a year ago, Nicholas Baer never would have imagined himself being where he was Wednesday.
The former Bettendorf High School basketball star always pictured himself playing overseas somewhere following his career at the University of Iowa. The G League, the developmental arm of the NBA, wasn’t even on his radar.
Nevertheless, there was Baer on Wednesday, playing in his 39th game with Raptors 905, the G League affiliate of the world champion Toronto Raptors, against the Windy City Bulls at the Sears Centre.
"I had one offer to go play overseas in Austria but I thought this opportunity was better," Baer said after helping Raptors 905 to a 113-96 victory. "I thought I could come here and be a solid role player. … I thought this opportunity would be better and so far it’s been great."
The G League is much different than college basketball. The style of play is based less on ball movement and more on isolation plays.
The athletes are bigger, stronger, more athletic and more skilled.
The schedule is a seemingly endless grind of bus rides and commercial flights. (There is no such thing as a charter flight in the G League.)
The opponents have off-the-wall nicknames such as the Maine Red Claws, Fort Wayne Mad Ants and, well, um, Raptors 905.
And the crowds are decidedly disinterested and sometimes number in the dozens.
Other than about 1,000 screaming school kids who arrived in a convoy of yellow buses and occasionally even watched the game, there were perhaps 100 people in attendance for an 11 a.m. game at the Sears Centre, an arena slightly larger and newer than our own TaxSlayer Center tucked away in an industrial park in the northwest suburbs.
At least 13 of those people were there specifically to watch Nicholas Baer.
There was Baer’s father, John, and younger brother Michael, taking a break from practicing with the Iowa basketball team. There were close family friends Marty Maiers and Father Ed Fitzpatrick along with a couple of high school girls from Wisconsin who once met Nicholas and thought he was a cool guy. They showed up wearing No. 51 jerseys and Hawkeye gear.
"Just my normal crew," Baer said.
They got to see a fairly normal Baer performance. He played just under 17 minutes, scored two points, grabbed seven rebounds, blocked one shot and played some pretty solid defense on former Ohio State star Keita Bates-Diop.
His only points came with about 30 seconds to go in the third quarter when teammate Tyler Ennis flipped a pass to Baer from a prone position and the 6-foot-7 forward flipped in a short jumper from the left baseline.
It wasn’t a designed play, of course. Baer, who occasionally also plays some center for Raptors 905, isn’t a guy they run a lot of isolation plays for. He is averaging 4.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his first pro season.
He had a very good stretch in the first few weeks of January, going 4 for 4 from 3-point range on Jan. 4 against the Grand Rapids Drive and then scoring in double figures in back-to-back games against the College Park Skyhawks and the Capital City Go-Go.
As you would expect, Baer doesn’t really care how many points he scores anyway. As long as the team does well.
And hey, what could be better than getting paid to play basketball?
"I’m loving it," Baer said. "I’m in a good situation here with Raptors 905. For my first season, I was really looking for a place where I can prove I can play at the professional level, and I’m getting that here in Toronto. They have a really good culture and a really good coaching staff."
He admitted he is not sure what the future holds. For now, he is just focused on helping Raptors 905 (19-21) make a late playoff push.
He could be back with them next season. Or more likely he will find a prime opportunity to play professionally on some other continent.
"Ultimately, I do want to go overseas just because I think the style of play fits my game better," he said. "The opportunity to go over there might make my career earnings better, but I think right now this is a good place to start. It’s a good place for a player to prove they can play at a high level."