Baer is loving debut season in the G League

It wasn’t a designed play, of course. Baer, who occasionally also plays some center for Raptors 905, isn’t a guy they run a lot of isolation plays for. He is averaging 4.8 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in his first pro season.

He had a very good stretch in the first few weeks of January, going 4 for 4 from 3-point range on Jan. 4 against the Grand Rapids Drive and then scoring in double figures in back-to-back games against the College Park Skyhawks and the Capital City Go-Go.

As you would expect, Baer doesn’t really care how many points he scores anyway. As long as the team does well.

And hey, what could be better than getting paid to play basketball?

"I’m loving it," Baer said. "I’m in a good situation here with Raptors 905. For my first season, I was really looking for a place where I can prove I can play at the professional level, and I’m getting that here in Toronto. They have a really good culture and a really good coaching staff."

He admitted he is not sure what the future holds. For now, he is just focused on helping Raptors 905 (19-21) make a late playoff push.

He could be back with them next season. Or more likely he will find a prime opportunity to play professionally on some other continent.

"Ultimately, I do want to go overseas just because I think the style of play fits my game better," he said. "The opportunity to go over there might make my career earnings better, but I think right now this is a good place to start. It’s a good place for a player to prove they can play at a high level."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.