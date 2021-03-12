Balanced Drake finishes strong, advances

Valparaiso wasn’t any easier to beat for a third time in eight days than it was on the first two occasions for the Drake women’s basketball team.
But as was the case last weekend in Des Moines, the Bulldogs found a way.
In its 71-60 quarterfinal victory Friday evening at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament at the TaxSlayer Center, Drake pushed ahead late in the third quarter and then pulled away from a two-point lead in the final five minutes to reach today’s 4 p.m. semifinal.
"Valpo is never a team you want to play, just hard team to go against," said Bulldogs coach Jennie Baranczyk, saying the tournament’s seventh seed is illustrative of the improved depth in the conference this season.
Four of Valparaiso’s seven Missouri Valley wins came over teams with higher seeds in this tournament, and the team’s resume includes a pair of early-season wins over Big Ten Conference programs.
"Defensively, they really get into you and don’t make anything come easily," said Baranczyk, whose team defeated Valparaiso by 10 points and then by five points in overtime on back-to-back days during the final weekend of the regular season.
Second-seeded Drake (16-10) methodically worked its way into the Missouri Valley semifinals, following a win by top-seeded Missouri State earlier in the day to ensure that the top seeds reached the semifinal round for a fifth straight year.
The Bulldogs used a balancing act to make that happen.
Kierra Collier hit 6 of 9 shots on her way to a 13-point performance, which matched her combined scoring total from Drake’s previous two wins over Valparaiso.
Grace Berg also finished with 13 points and Maggie Negaard collected 10 of her 12 points in the second half.
Negaard’s points helped the Bulldogs enjoy a 30-2 advantage in bench points.
Carie Weinman led Valparaiso with 10 points.
Valparaiso converted early Drake turnovers into a lead, scoring 10 of its first 17 points off of Bulldogs mistakes on its way to an eight-point lead midway through the opening quarter.
Drake trailed 21-16 after the first quarter but overcame its early issues, using a 13-2 run to end the first half to move ahead 31-28 at the break.
After trading leads early in the third quarter, the Bulldogs pushed ahead to stay when Collier and Maggie Negaard connected on consecutive 3-point field goals late in the quarter.
The Bulldogs trailed 40-39 when Collier hit with 3:08 to go in the quarter to move Drake into the lead.
Negaard continued the run of nine unanswered points when she hit from the perimeter with 2:24 remaining in a quarter that ended with Drake in front 48-45 after hitting eight of its 12 shots.
Shay Frederick pulled Valparaiso (12-13) within a point early in the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs went on a 14-5 run to secure the victory.
"We finished strong which is what we always try to do," Collier said. "That’s a big part of it for us."