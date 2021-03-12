Balanced Drake finishes strong, advances

Valparaiso wasn’t any easier to beat for a third time in eight days than it was on the first two occasions for the Drake women’s basketball team.

But as was the case last weekend in Des Moines, the Bulldogs found a way.

In its 71-60 quarterfinal victory Friday evening at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament at the TaxSlayer Center, Drake pushed ahead late in the third quarter and then pulled away from a two-point lead in the final five minutes to reach today’s 4 p.m. semifinal.

"Valpo is never a team you want to play, just hard team to go against," said Bulldogs coach Jennie Baranczyk, saying the tournament’s seventh seed is illustrative of the improved depth in the conference this season.

Four of Valparaiso’s seven Missouri Valley wins came over teams with higher seeds in this tournament, and the team’s resume includes a pair of early-season wins over Big Ten Conference programs.

"Defensively, they really get into you and don’t make anything come easily," said Baranczyk, whose team defeated Valparaiso by 10 points and then by five points in overtime on back-to-back days during the final weekend of the regular season.