Barrage of threes ends Bees' CCAC tourney run

There wasn’t any way to sugarcoat it.
"They stuck us," St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said after watching Indiana Northwest roll to a 96-75 win Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament.
The Redhawks used plenty of energy and a hot-shooting touch from 3-point range to answer the Fighting Bees repeatedly throughout a long night at Lee Lohman Arena for a St. Ambrose team that found itself playing from behind for the final 34 minutes of the game.
Six Indiana Northwest players contributed to a collection of 15 3-point baskets that led the Redhawks to a lead in the first half and then allowed them to maintain it as the Fighting Bees tried to claw their way back into the game after halftime.
Jared Johnson and Jerron Tatum combined for 10 of the baskets from behind the arc, making the most of their 17 looks from 3-point range.
Many of Johnson’s looks came on deep 3-point shots that the Fighting Bees struggled to defend.
"He was hitting them from downtown, but you still have to get out and get a hand up and we weren’t able to get that done," Shovlain said.
While Indiana Northwest was shooting 46.9% from 3-point range, hitting 15-of-32 shots, St. Ambrose connected on just 5-of-23 attempts including just one of the 10 shots they took as the Redhawks built a 45-29 halftime lead.
Four of the long-range baskets came during a two-minute stretch beginning with just under 6 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the first half and extended a 22-20 lead.
Johnson hit two of his 3-point baskets during the quick stretch which included contributions from Jason Peace and Marshaud Watkins that left the Fighting Bees in a 34-24 hole with 4:47 remaining in the first half.
A basket by Patrick Torrey pulled St. Ambrose within eight before jumpers by Watkins and Peach allowed Indiana Northwest to regain a double-digit margin the Fighting Bees were unable to dent.
St. Ambrose fell behind 63-38 with around 13-and-a-half minutes to play before senior Kyle Rohr came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers that allowed one by John Kerr to pull the Fighting Bees within a 65-51 score with 9:55 to play.
"We seemed to find a spark," Shovlain said. "We were still down by a decent amount, but I felt then that we had a chance. We just needed a stop."
The Redhawks’ Damond Crosby had other ideas.
On the ensuing possession, he answered Kerr’s 3 with a 3-pointer of his own from the left baseline, and by the time Tatum hit one of his four 3-point baskets with 7:45 left, the Fighting Bees found themselves down 75-53.
"They’ve been a streaky team, real hot and cold, and they were hot against us tonight," Shovlain said. "I feel for our seniors. They’ve been a great group across the board and this was a tough way for the tournament to end."
Three seniors, Kerr, Rohr and Michael Williams, led the Fighting Bees with 24, 12 and 11 points respectively while Johnson paced the Redhawks (7-8) with a 27-point game.
With the loss, St. Ambrose no longer controls its own postseason destiny.
The Fighting Bees will still have an opportunity to reach the NAIA tournament with one of the CCAC’s three automatic berths but now need top-seeded Olivet Nazarene to win the league tournament to assure themselves of the chance to extend a 15-6 season.