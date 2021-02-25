Barrage of threes ends Bees' CCAC tourney run

Four of the long-range baskets came during a two-minute stretch beginning with just under 6 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the first half and extended a 22-20 lead.

Johnson hit two of his 3-point baskets during the quick stretch which included contributions from Jason Peace and Marshaud Watkins that left the Fighting Bees in a 34-24 hole with 4:47 remaining in the first half.

A basket by Patrick Torrey pulled St. Ambrose within eight before jumpers by Watkins and Peach allowed Indiana Northwest to regain a double-digit margin the Fighting Bees were unable to dent.

St. Ambrose fell behind 63-38 with around 13-and-a-half minutes to play before senior Kyle Rohr came off the bench to hit a pair of 3-pointers that allowed one by John Kerr to pull the Fighting Bees within a 65-51 score with 9:55 to play.

"We seemed to find a spark," Shovlain said. "We were still down by a decent amount, but I felt then that we had a chance. We just needed a stop."

The Redhawks’ Damond Crosby had other ideas.

On the ensuing possession, he answered Kerr’s 3 with a 3-pointer of his own from the left baseline, and by the time Tatum hit one of his four 3-point baskets with 7:45 left, the Fighting Bees found themselves down 75-53.