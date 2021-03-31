Beal the 'glue' of Final Four-bound Gamecocks

Brea Beal continues to be the “glue’’ for a South Carolina women’s basketball team preparing to face Stanford in the Final Four.
The work of the 6-foot-1 sophomore from Rock Island hasn’t gone unnoticed as the Gamecocks prepare for Friday’s 5 p.m. match-up with the Cardinal in San Antonio.
“It’s a selfless act and those who embrace it like Brea, they know the impact she has on our team,’’ South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said prior to her team’s regional final win over Texas.
“Does Brea want to score? She absolutely does want to score at the rate she did in high school, but sometimes when you play with a collection of players like we have somebody loses out on being highlighted in a way they’re normally highlighted.’’
Beal, named Illinois Ms. Basketball and the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year three times apiece during her career with the Rocks, has traded the 26 points and 14 rebounds she averaged as a prep senior for a different type of game with South Carolina (26-4).
She routinely takes on the challenge of defending an opponent’s top offensive player, concentrates on rebounds, blocks and steals and remains ready to score when needed.
It’s a role Beal embraces and a major reason why the Gamecocks will compete for a national title this weekend at the Alamodome, where Arizona and Connecticut play in Friday’s late semifinal with a berth in Sunday’s 5 p.m. national title game at stake.
“I feel sometimes it can be confusing what your role is at the beginning of the season, but throughout it you begin to figure it out,’’ Beal said. “For me, it’s being the glue.’’
That extends beyond putting the ball in the basket, something Beal has done at a 7.2-points-per-game pace this season while averaging 26.7 minutes per game.
“I don’t necessarily have to score, but I do have to make sure I’m a leader, make sure people are in the right position,’’ Beal said. “My role is stopping that person I’m guarding from scoring, making sure I’m in those passing lanes, rebounding, crashing the boards and getting put backs. My role is the little things.’’
Staley is impressed with the way Beal has embraced making the little things a big part of her game.
“It’s an unpopular role, especially on social media, but it’s a selfless role, necessary,’’ Staley said.
Beal has come to appreciate that with the more experience she has gained at the collegiate level.
She said there were times as a freshman when she struggled with the idea, but ultimately realized that “you always have to have something else to fall back on.’’
And, she is prepared to do what she can offensively.
“Every now and then I’m going to be have a game where I’m scoring, but what more is there? I’m definitely more comfortable now with being able to rebound and defend and then score when the need is there,’’ Beal said.
As the Gamecocks have worked deeper into the tournament, Beal understands that maintaining a high level of detail is important.
“We know we can score and that we can get shots from anywhere on the floor, but we have to be able to get stops,’’ Beal said, believing that winning that battle is every bit as important as maximizing offensive opportunities.
And when needed, Beal is ready.
“I’m letting the game come to me and I don’t really think about scoring,’’ Beal said. “I’ll get steals, get in the passing lanes and rebound. There’s where my confidence comes from for the offensive side. I don’t really force the issue because when I do, things don’t really tend to go my way.''