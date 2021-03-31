Beal the 'glue' of Final Four-bound Gamecocks

“I feel sometimes it can be confusing what your role is at the beginning of the season, but throughout it you begin to figure it out,’’ Beal said. “For me, it’s being the glue.’’

That extends beyond putting the ball in the basket, something Beal has done at a 7.2-points-per-game pace this season while averaging 26.7 minutes per game.

“I don’t necessarily have to score, but I do have to make sure I’m a leader, make sure people are in the right position,’’ Beal said. “My role is stopping that person I’m guarding from scoring, making sure I’m in those passing lanes, rebounding, crashing the boards and getting put backs. My role is the little things.’’

Staley is impressed with the way Beal has embraced making the little things a big part of her game.

“It’s an unpopular role, especially on social media, but it’s a selfless role, necessary,’’ Staley said.

Beal has come to appreciate that with the more experience she has gained at the collegiate level.

She said there were times as a freshman when she struggled with the idea, but ultimately realized that “you always have to have something else to fall back on.’’