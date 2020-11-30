Bees add UNI to basketball schedule

Shovlain said Panthers coach Ben Jacobson and associate head coach Kyle Green helped arrange the game with St. Ambrose, providing UNI with the first of its only two scheduled home nonconference games and simply providing the Fighting Bees with the chance to play someone.

Following a campus-wide pause of athletics and other activities throughout much of November, St. Ambrose resumed practices last Wednesday.

“There was a little rust initially, but the guys have been practicing pretty well the past few days and are anxious to get the season going again,’’ Shovlain said.

Shovlain, who has scheduled NCAA Division I programs on a fairly regular basis throughout his 38 seasons as the coach at St. Ambrose, welcomes the chance for his players to compete at both the McLeod Center at UNI and the Knapp Center at Drake.

“Two great facilities and two good opponents. It will be a challenge, but it will be a challenge that is good for the guys against two very talented teams. We’re going there to compete," Shovlain said.