Bees add UNI to basketball schedule

An early-season test against one Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball team wasn’t enough for St. Ambrose.
Already scheduled to play a 2 p.m. game at Drake on Sunday, St. Ambrose finalized plans Monday to add a game to its schedule later this week against Missouri Valley preseason favorite Northern Iowa.
The Fighting Bees will face the Panthers at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls at 6 p.m. on Friday, a match-up filling voids on the schedule for both teams.
“We appreciate the opportunity,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. “Scheduling has been a scramble for everybody this season and our guys are excited to have the chance to take on a couple of great programs from the Missouri Valley Conference.’’
In a season which already has seen the Fighting Bees have 12 games postponed or canceled because of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday’s game against UNI will be the first for St. Ambrose since winning its season opener on Oct. 31.
The Panthers went winless in three games last week at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, opening the season with setbacks to Western Kentucky, St. Mary’s and Utah State.
Before adding St. Ambrose to its schedule, UNI was not scheduled to play again until traveling to Richmond on Dec. 9.
Shovlain said Panthers coach Ben Jacobson and associate head coach Kyle Green helped arrange the game with St. Ambrose, providing UNI with the first of its only two scheduled home nonconference games and simply providing the Fighting Bees with the chance to play someone.
Following a campus-wide pause of athletics and other activities throughout much of November, St. Ambrose resumed practices last Wednesday.
“There was a little rust initially, but the guys have been practicing pretty well the past few days and are anxious to get the season going again,’’ Shovlain said.
Shovlain, who has scheduled NCAA Division I programs on a fairly regular basis throughout his 38 seasons as the coach at St. Ambrose, welcomes the chance for his players to compete at both the McLeod Center at UNI and the Knapp Center at Drake.
“Two great facilities and two good opponents. It will be a challenge, but it will be a challenge that is good for the guys against two very talented teams. We’re going there to compete," Shovlain said.
“In UNI, we’re taking on a team that is predicted to be the top dog in the Missouri Valley and in Drake, we get another team expected to be in the hunt in the Valley that is off to a good start. Those are two great opportunities our guys will remember for the rest of their lives.’’
Friday’s game against the Panthers will be the first for St. Ambrose against an NCAA Division I opponent since visiting Eastern Illinois in 2016.
In order to play at UNI and Drake, St. Ambrose players and coaches have to meet Missouri Valley protocols for COVID-19 testing which involve three tests on non-consecutive days leading up to the game as well as a test on game day.
For the Fighting Bees, those tests began on Friday and will continue leading up to game day in both Cedar Falls and Des Moines.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!