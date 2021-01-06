Bees' defensive effort turns back Cougars

Will Spriggs led five Fighting Bees in double figures with a 16-point effort, work that Michael Williams complemented with a 15-point performance. John Kerr matched Williams’ offensive output and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

“Every single person stepped up and did a little more with Dylan out, which we needed,’’ Kerr said. “We keep improving as a team. We’re finishing plays on offense, working together well on both offense and defense. Things are coming together for us.’’

Shovlain senses that as well.

“We’ve seen a lot of positive things and that’s something that our assistant coaches (Jim Kiss and Murphy Carter) have been emphasizing,’’ Shovlain said. “Keep moving forward. Next play. Next play. And, the guys are doing a nice job of doing that.’’

St. Ambrose never trailed as it moved to 7-2 on the season and 2-0 in CCAC play.

The Fighting Bees helped themselves to a 46-33 halftime advantage, hitting 18-of-28 shots from the field over the first 20 minutes.

That 64.3% start from the field — part of a 53.7% effort for the game — allowed St. Ambrose to weather a Cougars’ offensive surge with just under 8 minutes remaining in the first half.