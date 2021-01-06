Bees' defensive effort turns back Cougars

As St. Xavier attempted to craft a second-half comeback Wednesday, the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team left the Cougars with an empty feeling.
After the Fighting Bees had seen their 14-point lead cut in half, five straight empty possessions for St. Xavier sent St. Ambrose on its way to a 78-69 victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
“We had some stops when we needed them and that’s what it takes to beat a good team like that, you have to be strong on defense,’’ Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said.
The Cougars had used a basket by Josh Niego to pull within 66-59 with 6 minutes, 53 seconds remaining in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game.
Warren Allen scored two of his 12 points on the Bees’ next possession, giving St. Ambrose a nine-point margin it maintained as St. Xavier missed its next five shots from the field.
Jake Conerty and Ben Schols combined for three free throws before Schols buried a 3-point basket with 2:02 left to leave the Fighting Bees in control, 74-61.
It was all part of a collaborative effort Shovlain was hoping to see as St. Ambrose played without its senior starting point guard. Dylan Kaczmarek suffered an ankle sprain during the first half of Saturday's win at Judson and his teammates picked up the slack.
Will Spriggs led five Fighting Bees in double figures with a 16-point effort, work that Michael Williams complemented with a 15-point performance. John Kerr matched Williams’ offensive output and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
“Every single person stepped up and did a little more with Dylan out, which we needed,’’ Kerr said. “We keep improving as a team. We’re finishing plays on offense, working together well on both offense and defense. Things are coming together for us.’’
Shovlain senses that as well.
“We’ve seen a lot of positive things and that’s something that our assistant coaches (Jim Kiss and Murphy Carter) have been emphasizing,’’ Shovlain said. “Keep moving forward. Next play. Next play. And, the guys are doing a nice job of doing that.’’
St. Ambrose never trailed as it moved to 7-2 on the season and 2-0 in CCAC play.
The Fighting Bees helped themselves to a 46-33 halftime advantage, hitting 18-of-28 shots from the field over the first 20 minutes.
That 64.3% start from the field — part of a 53.7% effort for the game — allowed St. Ambrose to weather a Cougars’ offensive surge with just under 8 minutes remaining in the first half.
Three free throws by Niego with 7:54 left in the half tied the game at 29, but a lay-in by Allen and a 3-pointer by Williams allowed the Fighting Bees to forge a lead which St. Ambrose extended by scoring the final eight points of the half.
“Once we got the lead, we did a good job of maintaining it,’’ Shovlain said. “We just kept working, kept pushing forward. It was just a nice overall effort, good team effort, against an opponent that has some good talent.’’
Charles Campbell Jr. led the Cougars (1-4, 1-1) with 24 points.