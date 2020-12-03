Bees expect growth with D-I games

“Coming to St. Ambrose, I knew they had played in these types of games in the past and I knew it was a possibility at some point during my career,’’ Kaczmarek said. “As a senior, it’s a pretty special deal to be able to go up against a couple of really good teams like this.’’

The benefits, Williams believes, will extend into January and February once the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference season begins.

“The experience we gain this weekend will help us learn where we are at and what we need to work on,’’ Williams said. “We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves and we will be able to build off of it as we get to playing again.’’

St. Ambrose has played just one game this season, winning a neutral-site game against East-West on Oct. 31.

The Fighting Bees have had 12 games either postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues ranging from a pause in activities on the St. Ambrose campus to similar situations elsewhere.

Several games were also lost because of scheduling changes in the conference of teams the Bees were scheduled to play.