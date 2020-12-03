Bees expect growth with D-I games

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity happens twice in 48 hours this weekend for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team.
The Fighting Bees will get a taste of NCAA Division I competition twice in upcoming days, visiting Northern Iowa at 6 p.m. on Friday and Drake at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
“I think it’s going to be a great experience for us,’’ St. Ambrose forward Michael Williams said. “It’s a chance to compete against a couple of top-level college teams and see what we’re capable of doing together.’’
That’s among the reasons coach Ray Shovlain has always liked the idea of testing his NAIA program against top-tier competition whenever possible.
From playing exhibition games at Creighton, Notre Dame, DePaul and St. Louis to match-ups with Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois, IUPUI and Loyola-Marymount during the regular season, Shovlain has never hesitated to present his team with a challenge.
“There’s a lot to learn from these experiences,’’ Shovlain said. “We’re not going there just to show up. We’re going there to compete and do things the right way. If you’re assigned to guard a guy, guard him. Run the offense. Do the things we expect.’’
Guard Dylan Kaczmarek said the chance to take on a Northern Iowa team regarded as the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference and a Drake team off to a strong start is welcomed.
“Coming to St. Ambrose, I knew they had played in these types of games in the past and I knew it was a possibility at some point during my career,’’ Kaczmarek said. “As a senior, it’s a pretty special deal to be able to go up against a couple of really good teams like this.’’
The benefits, Williams believes, will extend into January and February once the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference season begins.
“The experience we gain this weekend will help us learn where we are at and what we need to work on,’’ Williams said. “We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves and we will be able to build off of it as we get to playing again.’’
St. Ambrose has played just one game this season, winning a neutral-site game against East-West on Oct. 31.
The Fighting Bees have had 12 games either postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues ranging from a pause in activities on the St. Ambrose campus to similar situations elsewhere.
Several games were also lost because of scheduling changes in the conference of teams the Bees were scheduled to play.
“With everything going on, we’re still just getting started, one game in, but it feels good to be back at practice and working toward some competition,’’ Kaczmarek said.
“These games will give us a chance to grow as a team and gain some good experience. Mostly, we’re looking forward to getting out there and playing. We’re blessed just to be able to play basketball this year. Some teams aren’t getting that chance.’’
Shovlain said he is appreciative of the opportunities that coaches at UNI and Drake have provided St. Ambrose to play.
“They’re trying to get their seasons started as well and need games,’’ Shovlain said. “It’s been a different year and we are grateful for the chance to take our guys into two great facilities and play. It will be something our guys will remember for the rest of their lives.’’
Friday's game at UNI will be streamed on ESPN+ and Sunday’s game at Drake will be streamed by ESPN3.
Attendance will be limited to family members of players at both the McLeod Center and the Knapp Center this weekend, so while the environments may be somewhat different than in a normal season the opportunity remains unchanged.
“It’s basketball,’’ Williams said. “It’s a chance to go play another team and compete. We’ve been waiting more than a month for that chance. A month ago, this was something we didn’t expect but the chance to go play some D-I teams, that’s pretty great.’’
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!