Bees get defensive, win home opener

Facing an opponent that launched more than half of its shots from 3-point range, St. Ambrose never let Missouri Baptist get comfortable Monday at Lee Lohman Arena.

From a hand in the face to a trap in the corner, the Fighting Bees defended from start to finish in a 75-55 victory in their first home game of the season.

“We held them to 23 points in the first half, did a decent rotating defenses, mixing some 2-3 and 3-2 zones with some man and that seemed to keep a pretty good shooting team off balance,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said.

The Spartans hit just 9-of-34 shots from behind the arc and shot just 33.9 percent during a game that was decided by a pair of runs by the Fighting Bees.

St. Ambrose broke an 18-18 tie in the first half with a run of 14 straight points and more significantly strung together 11 unanswered points around the six-minute mark in the second half after Missouri Baptist had cut an 18-point deficit to 57-49 on a follow-up by Tyrell Andrews.

Dylan Kaczmarek fueled the second-half surge, taking a feed from Will Spriggs and knocking down a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining to open a run over the next four minutes that left the Fighting Bees in control.