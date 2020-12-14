Bees get defensive, win home opener

Facing an opponent that launched more than half of its shots from 3-point range, St. Ambrose never let Missouri Baptist get comfortable Monday at Lee Lohman Arena.
From a hand in the face to a trap in the corner, the Fighting Bees defended from start to finish in a 75-55 victory in their first home game of the season.
“We held them to 23 points in the first half, did a decent rotating defenses, mixing some 2-3 and 3-2 zones with some man and that seemed to keep a pretty good shooting team off balance,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said.
The Spartans hit just 9-of-34 shots from behind the arc and shot just 33.9 percent during a game that was decided by a pair of runs by the Fighting Bees.
St. Ambrose broke an 18-18 tie in the first half with a run of 14 straight points and more significantly strung together 11 unanswered points around the six-minute mark in the second half after Missouri Baptist had cut an 18-point deficit to 57-49 on a follow-up by Tyrell Andrews.
Dylan Kaczmarek fueled the second-half surge, taking a feed from Will Spriggs and knocking down a 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining to open a run over the next four minutes that left the Fighting Bees in control.
“Big difference from a year ago,’’ Shovlain said. “We had a tendency to get a lead, get comfortable, but this group seems to keep pushing on both ends of court. They earned a good, solid win.’’
St. Ambrose never trailed after freshman Jake Friel and junior Ben Schols buried 3-point baskets on consecutive possessions to open a 14-0 run with just under nine minutes to play in the first half.
Schols added an additional basket later in the run to help the Fight Bees build a 32-18 advantage in a little over four minutes, sending St. Ambrose on its way to a 40-23 halftime lead.
“We were working the ball around, getting everybody involved,’’ said Schols, who led all scorers with a 20-point game on 7-of-11 shooting.
“We’ve been coming out, playing with good energy and when teams make a little run at us, we’ve been ready to answer. That’s going to be big for us.’’
Kaczmarek and Spriggs each contributed 11 points for St. Ambrose (3-0), part of a balanced effort that included nine points from Tom Kazanecki, eight to go with 10 boards from John Kerr and seven points from Friel.
“We had good contributions from everybody who played,’’ Shovlain said. “It was a good team game for us, which is what we like to see.’’
Monday’s win was the start of a busy week for the Fighting Bees.
St. Ambrose hosts St. Francis (Ill.), St. Francis (Ind.) and Marian before next Sunday, games against three opponents off to a combined 15-3 start.
“These games will prepare us for conference,’’ Schols said.
Shovlain counts on that.
“Including tonight, these are all good opponents and coming back off of Christmas break, we will have a real clear idea about what we need to work on,’’ Shovlain said.
