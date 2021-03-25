Bees' Kerr named all-American

St. Ambrose men’s basketball player John Kerr joined elite company Thursday.

The 6-foot-7 forward was named by the NAIA as a third-team all-American, making him the eighth player in the history of the Fighting Bees’ program to earn a spot on one of the three all-American teams selected for recognition by the NAIA.

Kerr is the first St. Ambrose player to land a spot on an NAIA all-American team since Mike Kennedy, who earned back-to-back first-team honors in 2011 and 2012. The most recent Fighting Bees player to receive all-American honorable mention from the NAIA was Nick Frazier in 2015.

The recognition comes after Kerr led coach Ray Shovlain's team with averages of 19.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game during a 15-6 season.

He shot 56.1 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from 3-point range and 82.5 percent from the line while ranking 18th in the nation in rebounding during the regular season.

The Lake Villa, Ill., native scored in double figures 19 times during his senior season for St. Ambrose, reaching 20 points on 11 occasions and 30 points twice.

He was previously awarded first-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference honors for the second time in his career.