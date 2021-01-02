Bees men, women sweep Judson

Men's basketball

St. Ambrose 78, Judson 74: St. Ambrose used some long-distance shooting to overcome a five-point deficit with under 4 minutes remaining Saturday to open Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a 78-74 victory at Judson.

The Fighting Bees, who led 42-29 at halftime, trailed 63-58 after the Eagles' Alex Priftis hit a 3-point jumper with 3:57 remaining.

John Kerr knocked down 3-pointers on each of St. Ambrose's next two possessions to give the Bees a 64-63 lead with 3:37 to go.

After a steal by Nathan Moeller, freshman Jake Friel was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 to play and knocked down the free throw go give St. Ambrose a 71-63 lead.

The Fighting Bees (6-2, 1-0 CCAC) held off the Eagles by hitting 7-of-10 free throws over the final 2:17.

Kerr led St. Ambrose with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Michael Williams contributed 15 points and Friel scored eight of his 10 in the final 2:35.

Johnny Flynn led Judson (2-6, 0-1) with a 26-point game that was complemented by a 10-point, 16-rebound effort by Thomas Donati.

Women's basketball