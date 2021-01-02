Bees men, women sweep Judson

Men's basketball
St. Ambrose 78, Judson 74: St. Ambrose used some long-distance shooting to overcome a five-point deficit with under 4 minutes remaining Saturday to open Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play with a 78-74 victory at Judson.
The Fighting Bees, who led 42-29 at halftime, trailed 63-58 after the Eagles' Alex Priftis hit a 3-point jumper with 3:57 remaining.
John Kerr knocked down 3-pointers on each of St. Ambrose's next two possessions to give the Bees a 64-63 lead with 3:37 to go.
After a steal by Nathan Moeller, freshman Jake Friel was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 to play and knocked down the free throw go give St. Ambrose a 71-63 lead.
The Fighting Bees (6-2, 1-0 CCAC) held off the Eagles by hitting 7-of-10 free throws over the final 2:17.
Kerr led St. Ambrose with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Michael Williams contributed 15 points and Friel scored eight of his 10 in the final 2:35.
Johnny Flynn led Judson (2-6, 0-1) with a 26-point game that was complemented by a 10-point, 16-rebound effort by Thomas Donati.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 63, Judson 53: Holding Judson to one field goal over the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter, the St. Ambrose women's basketball team won its Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference opener on Saturday, 63-53.
The Fighting Bees held a 46-40 lead when Judson's Sydnie Wolf scored on a lay-in 11 seconds into the final quarter, but a 3-pointer by Sarah Goldensoph followed by lay-ups by Madeline Prestegaard and Maddy Cash allowed St. Ambrose to extend its lead to 53-42 midway through the final quarter.
Things started slowly for the Fighting Bees, who hit just 5-of-16 first-quarter shots but connected on 50% of their 38 attempts over the final three quarters to maintain a 28-21 lead at the half and a 46-38 margin through three quarters.
Playing without scoring leader Kylie Wroblewski for a second straight game, Madeline Prestegaard led the Fighting Bees (5-2, 1-0 CCAC) with a 15-point game on 7-of-9 shooting. She also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Jaynee Prestegaard contributed 12 points.
Daija Pruitt and Ta'Mia Banks led the Eagles (4-7, 0-1) with 14 points apiece.