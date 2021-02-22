Bees prepare for unique CCAC tourney

Postseason play begins Tuesday at Lee Lohman Arena for the St. Ambrose men’s and women’s basketball teams with the start of a unique Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament.

From the tournament’s size to how teams were seeded have all changed in a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fighting Bees men finished the regular season with a 14-5 record and took second place in the CCAC at 9-3 but will be the third seed for the tourney, hosting 14th-seeded Calumet St. Joseph at 7:30 p.m.

Holy Cross, which finished 8-3 in CCAC play, slipped past St. Ambrose for the second seed based on its 84-69 win over the Bees earlier this month and a win over Olivet Nazarene that was the lone loss in 13 CCAC games for the league’s regular-season champions.

That played out after league coaches, realizing the probability that teams would end up playing different numbers of league games, approved using a rating system and its oversight committee to seed an expand CCAC tourney rather than strictly relying on win percentage.

The St. Ambrose women’s team is seeded where it finished in the CCAC standings.