Bees prepare to open unique CCAC season

With the start of Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play scheduled for this weekend, St. Ambrose University men’s basketball coach Ray Shovlain asks three things of his team.
Be ready. Be energetic. Be flexible.
“It’s going to be a different year, but I believe if you approach it with the right attitude, good things will happen,’’ Shovlain said. “I feel like our guys are ready to compete. We have a lot of guys who can contribute and we’ll need all of them.’’
Both the St. Ambrose men’s and women’s teams have their final tune-up before the start of league play scheduled for Thursday. The men host Mt. Mercy at 2 p.m. and the women face Waldorf at 1 p.m. in a game played in Elgin, Ill.
Conference play opens Saturday afternoon at Judson with the CCAC home opener for both teams scheduled for Wednesday when St. Xavier visits Lee Lohman Arena. For games at SAU, fan attendance will continue to be limited to two guests per player of the home team and no visiting fans will be allowed.
Beyond that, ongoing issues with COVID-19 will impact CCAC play this season.
Campus restrictions will not allow men’s and women’s teams from Indiana-South Bend, Indiana Northwest and Roosevelt to compete until February, while the men’s team from Calumet St. Joseph will resume its season on Jan. 13 and has suspended play for its women’s team for the remainder of the season.
For St. Ambrose, that means the Fighting Bees will likely not face Indiana-South Bend during the regular season and the men’s program has rescheduled a Jan. 9 home game with Calumet St. Joseph for Jan. 17.
Games at Indiana Northwest and at home against Roosevelt were previously scheduled to be played in February and remain on the schedule.
“Right now, the main thing is try to find a way to get to 14 games to be eligible for the postseason,’’ St. Ambrose women’s basketball coach Krista Van Hauen said. “The NAIA has said it is not changing its dates (for postseason play) so we need to make sure we can get in as many games as we can.’’
The 15-member CCAC already had scrapped league play scheduled for November and December, switching to a single round-robin schedule that is set to start Saturday.
Because of the likelihood that league teams will not play an equal number of conference games, a point system similar to one used in the past by the NAIA will likely be used to seed the CCAC postseason tourney.
Van Hauen said with some teams opting out of part or all of the season, the challenge will be to figure out a way to safely work in as many games as possible.
“When you get a chance to play, you need to and if dates open, we’ll look for another opponent although that is typically easier said than done,’’ Van Hauen said. “We’re thankful and appreciative that St. Ambrose has allowed us to play the games we have played up to this point.’’
St. Ambrose will benefit from playing a limited number of games over the past two months. Following today’s games, the Fighting Bees’ men will have played seven games and the women six.
Shovlain’s team enters league play developing new rotations after senior forward Tom Kazanecki and junior wing Ben Schols deal with injuries.
Kazanecki dislocated a kneecap and suffered additional tendon issues late in a Nov. 18 game against St. Francis (Ind.), an injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season.
Schols is dealing with an ongoing foot issue that is expected to limit his minutes.
Both players average 11 points per game.
“We’re going to need other guys to step up and we have those guys,’’ Shovlain said. “Our high expectations remain the same. I feel bad for Tom as a senior and for Ben to have to deal with things. It’s hard. Other guys will have to contribute.’’