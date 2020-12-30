Bees prepare to open unique CCAC season

For St. Ambrose, that means the Fighting Bees will likely not face Indiana-South Bend during the regular season and the men’s program has rescheduled a Jan. 9 home game with Calumet St. Joseph for Jan. 17.

Games at Indiana Northwest and at home against Roosevelt were previously scheduled to be played in February and remain on the schedule.

“Right now, the main thing is try to find a way to get to 14 games to be eligible for the postseason,’’ St. Ambrose women’s basketball coach Krista Van Hauen said. “The NAIA has said it is not changing its dates (for postseason play) so we need to make sure we can get in as many games as we can.’’

The 15-member CCAC already had scrapped league play scheduled for November and December, switching to a single round-robin schedule that is set to start Saturday.

Because of the likelihood that league teams will not play an equal number of conference games, a point system similar to one used in the past by the NAIA will likely be used to seed the CCAC postseason tourney.

Van Hauen said with some teams opting out of part or all of the season, the challenge will be to figure out a way to safely work in as many games as possible.