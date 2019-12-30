Bees rally arrives too late in loss to Clarke

St. Ambrose and Clarke tipped off their women’s basketball game Monday at 6 p.m.

Trouble was, the Fighting Bees didn’t show up until about 20 minutes later.

After falling behind by 23 points in the final minutes of the second quarter, St. Ambrose crafted a furious comeback in the second half before dropping a 65-60 nonconference decision at Lee Lohman Arena.

“If we play the way we did the last 20 minutes, we’re going to win a lot of basketball games from here on out,’’ Fighting Bees coach Krista Van Hauen said.

And if St. Ambrose continues to start the way it did against the Pride?

“It was a tough way to start,’’ Van Hauen said. “We didn’t have any sense of urgency in the first two quarters. You can’t come out that way. Clarke would be up there with the top teams in our conference and you can’t spot them a 20-point lead. We need to be that team I saw in the second half.’’

That team trimmed a 42-22 halftime deficit to 51-47 when Madi Epperson knocked down a 3-point shot to open the fourth quarter.

That team out-rebounded Clarke 21-14 over the final two quarters after getting beaten on the boards 11-4 in the first quarter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}