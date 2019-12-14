Bees rally, fall short against 20th-ranked Tigers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"Losing by one is never enjoyable because there are so many little things that would have made a difference," Van Hauen said. "It wasn’t any one thing at the end. It was one thing here, one thing there throughout the game."

The loss was the fourth in eight CCAC games for St. Ambrose, all against the four conference teams currently ranked in the top-25 nationally.

"We’re right there, one point away today, so I feel we’re making some strides, getting better," Van Hauen said. "This is a young team, and we’ve told them to trust the process, that it eventually will pay off."

Olivet Nazarene’s up-tempo style includes plenty of pressure at the initial point of attack, leading to opportunities inside for teams able to work through the pressure.

St. Ambrose (5-7, 4-4 CCAC) accomplished that, and freshman post player Kyle Wroblewski and sophomore Madeline Prestegaard benefited.

The former Bettendorf prep scored 29 points on 12-of-14 shooting and led the Bees with 11 rebounds in 34 minutes of action, while Prestegaaard rejected three shots in addition to scoring four points and grabbing four boards when Wroblewski wasn’t in the game.