Bees rally, fall short against 20th-ranked Tigers

St. Ambrose spent more than three quarters working, digging, clawing its way back into a women’s basketball game Saturday afternoon against 20th-ranked Olivet Nazarene.
The Fighting Bees gnawed their way out of a 17-point third-quarter hole to take late lead against the visiting Tigers in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game at Lee Lohman Arena.
The lead didn’t last.
Five seconds after a Gabrielle Koelker jumper with 3 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the game had given St. Ambrose a one-point advantage, Olivet Nazarene’s Olivia Schmidt answered.
The senior guard from North Scott drained a 3-pointer with 3:32 left to put the Tigers back on top and fuel a quick 9-0 run over a 33-second span which sent Olivet Nazarene on its way to a 98-97 victory over the Fighting Bees.
"Just like that, the lead was gone, but that’s what they do," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said.
The last of Schmidt’s three 3-point baskets was followed by one from Sammy Stejskal with 3:10 to go and a traditional three-point play by Zanna Myers with 2:59 remaining which left Olivet Nazarene in control, 86-78.
The Bees continued to chip away at things, pulling within 96-94 on a Jamie Martens jumper with :10 left in the game and within the final margin following a 3-pointer by Madi Epperson with :03 remaining.
You have free articles remaining.
"Losing by one is never enjoyable because there are so many little things that would have made a difference," Van Hauen said. "It wasn’t any one thing at the end. It was one thing here, one thing there throughout the game."
The loss was the fourth in eight CCAC games for St. Ambrose, all against the four conference teams currently ranked in the top-25 nationally.
"We’re right there, one point away today, so I feel we’re making some strides, getting better," Van Hauen said. "This is a young team, and we’ve told them to trust the process, that it eventually will pay off."
Olivet Nazarene’s up-tempo style includes plenty of pressure at the initial point of attack, leading to opportunities inside for teams able to work through the pressure.
St. Ambrose (5-7, 4-4 CCAC) accomplished that, and freshman post player Kyle Wroblewski and sophomore Madeline Prestegaard benefited.
The former Bettendorf prep scored 29 points on 12-of-14 shooting and led the Bees with 11 rebounds in 34 minutes of action, while Prestegaaard rejected three shots in addition to scoring four points and grabbing four boards when Wroblewski wasn’t in the game.
“The guards did great job of getting the ball down low to us," Wroblewski said. "Our job was to get to our spots and be ready because once they got through the pressure, the ball was coming our way."
Wroblewski scored all 14 points for St. Ambrose in the opening quarter as Olivet Nazarene (11-3, 7-1) opened a 25-14 lead.
"It was good to be in a position to make some shots and have some success," Wroblewski said. "We got down early again, and that’s something we need to work on, starting stronger and not putting ourselves in positions where we have to play from behind."
Stejskal and Myers each scored 19 points to lead the Tigers while Schmidt and Ross contributed 15 points apiece. Martens, Koelker and Epperson finished with 16 points each for St. Ambrose.