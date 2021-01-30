Bees rally, move into first

LINCOLN, Ill. — Ben Schols didn't let a St. Ambrose rally and some hot shooting go to waste Saturday.

The junior sank two free throws with eight seconds remaining to finish off the Fighting Bees' 93-92 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's basketball victory at Lincoln.

Lijah Donnelly, a transfer from Illinois State, couldn't get a jumper to fall from the top of the lane at the buzzer, giving St. Ambrose a road win which moved the Fighting Bees into sole possession of first place in the CCAC as they reached the midpoint of their league schedule.

St. Ambrose shot its way to the top of conference standings, knocking down 19 of its 30 shots in the second half, a 63.3% touch that was part of a 57.9% shooting effort for the game.

Lincoln was hitting its share of shots as well, shooting at a 55% clip to build double-digit leads on 12 occasions.

But, the Fighting Bees never trailed by more than 11 points, which ultimately gave St. Ambrose an opportunity to wipe away a 74-63 deficit over the final 11 minutes.

Back-to-back jumpers by John Kerr pushed the Fighting Bees into the lead for the first time since the game's opening minutes, the second off of a feed from Jake Friel to give St. Ambrose a 75-74 lead with 8:29 remaining.