Bees' road success continues

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. -- Life on the road has been good for the St. Ambrose men's basketball team this season.

The Fighting Bees won for the fifth time in six Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference road games on Saturday, leading from start to finish in a 66-48 victory at Governors State.

St. Ambrose ended the regular season at 14-5 and in sole possession of second place in the CCAC with a 9-3 conference record.

John Kerr led the Fighting Bees with 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Michael Williams contributed 18 points.

Kerr collected six of his points on a trio of baskets that helped St. Ambrose build a 29-19 lead with 4 minutes, 59 seconds to go in the opening half.

That followed a fast start by the the Fighting Bees, who used a pair of baskets by Ben Schols and one by Kerr to grab an early 8-2 lead.

Lamar Crenshaw scored two of his team-high 14 points for the Jaguars to pull Governors State within 20-18 midway through the first half, but a basket by Jake Friel and Kerr's three straight field goals sent St. Ambrose on its way to a 37-27 halftime lead.