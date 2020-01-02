Bees' struggles continue, drop fourth straight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Williams provided St. Ambrose with the only five points it collected over the next 5:21, taking a pair of feeds from Dylan Kaczmarek to knock down a jumper and then a 3-point basket to interrupt an 18-5 run by the Pride.

By the time Kerr scored with 4:08 left in the game, Clarke had opened a 73-60 lead.

Two turnovers by St. Ambrose fueled the start of the Pride's run, which included two 3-point baskets apiece by Nick Marshall and Dylan Kurey.

"We took some really tough shots down around that point, too, and that didn’t help us," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said. "Clarke is a good team, came in here winning four straight and beating some good teams, but we didn’t help ourselves."

After Kerr collected the last points of his 17-point, 14-rebound game, the Fighting Bees (10-6) missed their next five shots and watched the Pride lead grow to 82-64 with just under one minute remaining.

"It was a tough game getting back into it coming off of the (holiday) break, but we’ve got to learn from it," said Williams, who led all scorers with 22 points.

Darius Lasley and Marshall paced a group of five double-digit scorers for the Pride (9-5), finishing with 21 and 18 points respectively.