Bees stung by sixth-ranked Tigers

Contant collected three of his five 3-pointers during the five-minute spurt which saw the Tigers eventually open 71-39 lead on a basket by Gross with 11:36 to play.

St. Ambrose came no closer than 22 points the rest of the game.

"When it got away from us, it got away pretty quickly," said Tom Kazanecki, one of four Bees to score in double figures. "We’re a better team than we showed. We’ve got to use this the right way."

Shovlain is counting on that.

"If there is anything to take from this, it is that it is December, it’s still early and we’re still at the top of the conference with one loss," Shovlain said.

"This provides us a good opportunity to learn from, understand how we have to get better and then go out and do it. They stuck us pretty good, but it is just one game and one chance to learn from. We’ve got to see how we adjust and what we can make of it because there are more tough games coming up."

The Fighting Bees (10-3, 6-1 CCAC) visit Mount Mercy on Monday before traveling to Indiana-South Bend on Saturday, facing the team that handed Olivet Nazarene the only blemish on its 13-1 record.

"We’ve got to get ready to get back at this next week," Kazanecki said.

Michael Williams and John Kerr led St. Ambrose against the Tigers, finishing with 14 points apiece while Warren Allen matched Kazanecki’s 12-point performance.

