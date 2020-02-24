Bees welcome start of second season

Second-season surprises are the norm In the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, a reason the St. Ambrose men’s and women’s basketball teams see the start of postseason play as a new beginning.
Both Fighting Bees teams won 16 games during the regular season and take the court on the road in the quarterfinals of the CCAC postseason tournaments this week.
The St. Ambrose women are seeded fifth heading into today’s 6 p.m. game at fourth-seeded Indiana-South Bend, while the Fighting Bees men’s team is seeded seventh heading into its 6 p.m. postseason opener Wednesday at second-seeded Holy Cross.
“The great thing about college basketball is you do get that second chance, a fresh start,’’ St. Ambrose men’s coach Ray Shovlain said.
Coach Krista Van Hauen’s team is 16-13 overall, but its 14-8 CCAC record includes an 0-8 record against the tourney’s top four seeds and a 14-0 record in the remainder of its conference games.
“We’ve played a schedule that has prepared us for this,’’ Van Hauen said. “We’re the only team that has played everybody in the conference tournament twice and this is when playing that level of competition should matter.’’
Five of the Bees’ eight losses to the top four seeds in the women’s field were in games decided by single digits.
“We’re going to test that old adage that it’s tough to beat a team three times. That’s our only way to get to Sioux City,’’ Van Hauen said, referencing the site of the NAIA Division II women’s national tourney.
The St. Ambrose men’s team finished 12-10 in CCAC play, part of a 16-14 season that has seen single digits decide 11 of its 14 league games since Jan. 1.
“Every game seems to come down to who can finish a few plays at the end,’’ Shovlain said. “We’re right there and I believe in our guys. Anything can happen.’’
That played out in last year’s CCAC men’s tourney, which saw eighth-seeded St. Francis (Ill.) beat third-seeded Governors State in the title game.
The Fighting Bees faced their quarterfinal opponent, 11th-ranked regular-season co-champ Holy Cross, just once this season and lost 74-69 in a Feb. 8 game decided in the final minute at Lee Lohman Arena.