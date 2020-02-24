Bees welcome start of second season

Second-season surprises are the norm In the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference, a reason the St. Ambrose men’s and women’s basketball teams see the start of postseason play as a new beginning.

Both Fighting Bees teams won 16 games during the regular season and take the court on the road in the quarterfinals of the CCAC postseason tournaments this week.

The St. Ambrose women are seeded fifth heading into today’s 6 p.m. game at fourth-seeded Indiana-South Bend, while the Fighting Bees men’s team is seeded seventh heading into its 6 p.m. postseason opener Wednesday at second-seeded Holy Cross.

“The great thing about college basketball is you do get that second chance, a fresh start,’’ St. Ambrose men’s coach Ray Shovlain said.

Coach Krista Van Hauen’s team is 16-13 overall, but its 14-8 CCAC record includes an 0-8 record against the tourney’s top four seeds and a 14-0 record in the remainder of its conference games.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve played a schedule that has prepared us for this,’’ Van Hauen said. “We’re the only team that has played everybody in the conference tournament twice and this is when playing that level of competition should matter.’’