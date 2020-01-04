Bees work overtime, earn much-needed win

Style points didn’t matter Saturday for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team.
"We just needed a win," Fighting Bees senior Jake Meeske said.
It took overtime to get that done, but St. Ambrose fought off Judson 81-77 in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference at Lee Lohman Arena.
The win ended a four-game losing streak for the Fighting Bees, who found another way to win as their recent shooting struggles continued.
"Our effort and intensity on the boards really made a difference," St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. "That’s a credit to our guys. They fought from start to finish, and it started with the way they attacked the boards. It really made a difference."
The Fighting Bees owned a 55-37 rebounding advantage, including an 18-6 edge on the offensive glass.
John Kerr and Michael Williams led the St. Ambrose effort on the boards, finishing with 14 and 12 rebounds respectively with work that included six offensive rebounds apiece.
That fight led the Bees to a 15-6 advantage in second-chance points.
"That effort kept us in it," Shovlain said.
St. Ambrose shot just 39.1 percent from the field and toiled again at the line, hitting 25-of-38 free throws as it worked its way back into a game it trailed by nine points late in the first half.
The Fighting Bees took their first lead since the midpoint of the first half at 48-47 when Isaiah Harvey knocked down a floater with just under 10 minutes left in the second half, but St. Ambrose was unable to open a lead any larger than four points during the remainder of the half.
Judson forced the overtime, using a basket by Bryce Prochaska with 4.2 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 66-66.
Meeske was whistled for a charge on a drive to the basket as time expired in the second half, sending the teams into the extra session.
A DeMarcus Williams basket gave the Eagles a short-lived lead before a basket by the Bees’ Dylan Kaczmarek tied the game at 68-68 with 3 minutes, 58 seconds to go.
Patrick Torrey pushed St. Ambrose in front to stay, knocking down a jumper with 3:14 remaining before Meeske found his touch.
The senior from East Moline collected nine of his 16 points in overtime, including a run of seven straight which allowed the Fighting Bees to open a 76-68 lead with :55 to play.
"My teammates did a good job of finding me when I was open," Meeske said. "At the end, as a senior, you want to step up and make some plays for the team when the game is on the line. This was one we needed to win, and it felt good to knock down a couple of shots to make that happen."
Kerr matched Meeske’s point total and was joined in double figures by Williams, who finished with 13, and by Cameron Kalmas, who collected 10 points for St. Ambrose (11-6, 7-2 CCAC).
Torrey and Kalmas, both freshmen, made the first starts of their college career in the game, and Shovlain was pleased with the contributions they made in their starting debuts.
"The strength of this team is our depth, and they came in and did a nice job for us," Shovlain said.
Jordan Johnson and Prochaska led the Eagles (2-15, 1-8) with 17 points apiece.