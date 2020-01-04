Bees work overtime, earn much-needed win

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fighting Bees took their first lead since the midpoint of the first half at 48-47 when Isaiah Harvey knocked down a floater with just under 10 minutes left in the second half, but St. Ambrose was unable to open a lead any larger than four points during the remainder of the half.

Judson forced the overtime, using a basket by Bryce Prochaska with 4.2 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 66-66.

Meeske was whistled for a charge on a drive to the basket as time expired in the second half, sending the teams into the extra session.

A DeMarcus Williams basket gave the Eagles a short-lived lead before a basket by the Bees’ Dylan Kaczmarek tied the game at 68-68 with 3 minutes, 58 seconds to go.

Patrick Torrey pushed St. Ambrose in front to stay, knocking down a jumper with 3:14 remaining before Meeske found his touch.

The senior from East Moline collected nine of his 16 points in overtime, including a run of seven straight which allowed the Fighting Bees to open a 76-68 lead with :55 to play.