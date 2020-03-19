Bees' Wroblewski earns all-American honor

There is only one freshman among the 30 players named Thursday to the NAIA Division II all-American women’s basketball team and she plays for St. Ambrose.

Kylie Wroblewski, a 6-foot-2 forward from Bettendorf, became the Fighting Bees’ first all-American in five seasons when she was named to the 10-player third team by the NAIA.

“It’s a really rare honor for a freshman and this is the cherry on the top of the other recognition she has received,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “The thing now is to not take it for granted, to turn it into motivation in the years to come.’’

Named earlier as a first-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection and the freshman of the year in the CCAC, Wroblewski led the Fighting Bees with averages of 16 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

She also shot 50.9 percent from the field and 81.5 percent from the free-throw line while scoring in double figures 26 times including in each of the final 20 games of the St. Ambrose season.

