Bees' Wroblewski earns all-American honor

There is only one freshman among the 30 players named Thursday to the NAIA Division II all-American women’s basketball team and she plays for St. Ambrose.
Kylie Wroblewski, a 6-foot-2 forward from Bettendorf, became the Fighting Bees’ first all-American in five seasons when she was named to the 10-player third team by the NAIA.
“It’s a really rare honor for a freshman and this is the cherry on the top of the other recognition she has received,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “The thing now is to not take it for granted, to turn it into motivation in the years to come.’’
Named earlier as a first-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection and the freshman of the year in the CCAC, Wroblewski led the Fighting Bees with averages of 16 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.
She also shot 50.9 percent from the field and 81.5 percent from the free-throw line while scoring in double figures 26 times including in each of the final 20 games of the St. Ambrose season.
“Like any all-American, Kylie was good because she had good teammates around her who did a great job of getting her the ball,’’ Van Hauen said. “Our program is built on team basketball and teamwork and Kylie and her teammates bought into that and were playing their best basketball as the season ended.’’
Wroblewski ended the season with a string of four straight games with 20 or more points, leading the Fighting Bees in scoring 22 times and rebounding 19 times. She ranked third in the CCAC with nine double-doubles.
“The thing that separates Kylie from a lot of young players inside is her ability to create her own shot and that benefitted her throughout her freshman season,’’ Van Hauen said.
Wroblewski is one of four CCAC players to receive all-American recognition and the only one who wasn’t a senior. Kaitlyn Aylward of St. Francis (Ill.) earned first-team honors while Sammy Stejskal of Olivet Nazarene and Chantel Fanter of St. Xavier were awarded second-team recognition.
She is the 21st women's basketball player in St. Ambrose history to earn all-American honors and the first since Sydney Greiner was named to the third team and Devan Griffin received honorable mention in 2016.
Van Hauen has coached eight of those all-Americans, dating to coaching a team led by then-senior and three-time all-American Ali Dolphin in 2011.
“They all have brought something a little different to the program, but for Kylie to be honored as a freshman is a compliment to her and her teammates,’’ Van Hauen said.