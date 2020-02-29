Bees' Wroblewski grows into one of CCAC's best

"That gave me some confidence right away, and the coaches kept telling me, ‘You have the skill to do this, to do that’ and as the season went on, I found out that I could compete here," Wroblewski said. "I got more confidence in myself as the season progressed."

She points to a Feb. 15 game against Indiana Northwest as an example of growth.

Wroblewski went 0-for-2 from the field and was held without a point in the opening quarter but went on to hit 10 of her final 12 shots and help St. Ambrose to a 72-61 victory with a 22-point, 10-rebound performance.

"My teammates kept encouraging me, helping me continue to believe and things worked out," Wroblewski said. "That confidence that I had in myself to not let one quarter define that game, I’m not sure it would have been there earlier in the year."

She led the Fighting Bees in scoring 23 times and was the team’s top rebounder in 19 games. Five of her double-doubles came in the final six games St. Ambrose played, an effort which helped the Bees win eight of their final 11 games.

Wroblewski brought versatility to the post position for the Fighting Bees, not relying strictly on one or two strong post moves. She believes that helped her compete effectively.