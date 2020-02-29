Bees' Wroblewski grows into one of CCAC's best

Kylie Wroblewski began her freshman season on the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team expecting to have to adjust her game to the college level.
By the time the Fighting Bees’ 16-14 season ended last week, opponents were the ones having to adjust to the skills the 6-foot-2 forward from Bettendorf was bringing to the court.
Wroblewski finished the season averaging team-leading totals of 16 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and she also led St. Ambrose with 35 steals.
Her work did not go unnoticed.
Wroblewski was named Saturday night as the freshman of the year in the 15-team Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and became the first freshman since the 2011-12 season to be selected to the CCAC’s five-player first-team all-conference team.
Wroblewski joined four seniors in receiving the all-conference recognition announced following the championship game of the CCAC tourney.
"Being named first team all-conference in a conference with so much talent is special," Wroblewski said. "It’s something I didn’t think much about, but it means a lot knowing that it was awarded by the coaches of the teams we competed against."
Wroblewski caught their attention with the consistency in her work.
She scored in double figures in the final 20 games St. Ambrose played and finished the season with nine double-doubles.
Wroblewski finished the season fifth in the CCAC in scoring and seventh in rebounding. She was second in the league with an 81.5% touch from the free throw line and was third in field goal shooting, hitting 50.9% of her shots.
"What she accomplished in one year is one of the best performances I've seen in my 10 years here, and to do it as a freshman is pretty remarkable," St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. "In the past, we've typically had three or four players average in double figures, but on this team Kylie was the one person everyone knew about and had their defense geared toward but she came to play every night. She showed so much growth this season, and we're excited to see where it can lead."
That potential is what excites Wroblewski, who describes her freshman season as a learning experience.
"Everything was so new at first, adjusting to being a student in college and to basketball at this level," Wroblewski said. "I’ve learned so much this year. Every game didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but even when they didn’t, I was able to step back and learn. My teammates and coaches helped me every step of the way."
Wroblewski helped herself, too, scoring 19 points in her collegiate debut against Hannibal-LaGrange.
"That gave me some confidence right away, and the coaches kept telling me, ‘You have the skill to do this, to do that’ and as the season went on, I found out that I could compete here," Wroblewski said. "I got more confidence in myself as the season progressed."
She points to a Feb. 15 game against Indiana Northwest as an example of growth.
Wroblewski went 0-for-2 from the field and was held without a point in the opening quarter but went on to hit 10 of her final 12 shots and help St. Ambrose to a 72-61 victory with a 22-point, 10-rebound performance.
"My teammates kept encouraging me, helping me continue to believe and things worked out," Wroblewski said. "That confidence that I had in myself to not let one quarter define that game, I’m not sure it would have been there earlier in the year."
She led the Fighting Bees in scoring 23 times and was the team’s top rebounder in 19 games. Five of her double-doubles came in the final six games St. Ambrose played, an effort which helped the Bees win eight of their final 11 games.
Wroblewski brought versatility to the post position for the Fighting Bees, not relying strictly on one or two strong post moves. She believes that helped her compete effectively.
"I’ve always tried to be a creative post player, making sure that I have several different options that allow me to compete and not have to rely on that one move," Wroblewski said. "I like to pivot out of things and find different ways to make a play."
That allows Wroblewski to make the most of her footwork and accompanying quickness and adds to the complexity of trying to defend a player who doesn’t hesitate to step out and attempt a 3-point shot on occasion. She connected on 9-of-30 shots from behind the arc, an area of the game Wroblewski plans to give additional attention to during the offseason.
"I need to shoot a better percentage out there, and I need to work to get stronger," she said. "Those are things I want to get done before next season. As nice as all of the honors are, the biggest thing they do for me is motivate me to work even more to see where that can lead."
Wroblewski was one of two St. Ambrose players to receive All-CCAC honors. Sophomore guard Jamie Martens was awarded honorable mention and as a team, the Fighting Bees were recognized as the CCAC Champions of Character team.