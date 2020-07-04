Best of the best in the Q-C: A mock draft of the Q-C's best pro and college basketball players

Don Doxsie Follow Don Doxsie Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Through the years, hundreds of basketball players from the Quad-Cities have excelled at the college level.

Dozens have enjoyed lengthy playing careers overseas.

Thirteen have been selected in the NBA draft.

And six have actually gotten to play in the NBA.

If you had your choice of all those players, who would you select?

We assembled our own mock draft of men’s basketball players who called the Quad-Cities area home.

Bear in mind, this is purely subjective and based on what these players did at the college and pro levels, after their high school careers were completed.

Some of them weren’t first-team all-metro or perhaps even the best player on their high school teams, but they excelled in the years after that. Some players who had stellar high school careers but never did a great deal beyond that are not included.

The list also does not include players who are still in college. That’s why you won’t see Joe Wieskamp, D.J. Carton or Will Carius mentioned.

Our list of the best college and pro basketball players ever from the Quad-Cities:

