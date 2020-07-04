Best of the best in the Q-C: A mock draft of the Q-C's best pro and college basketball players

Through the years, hundreds of basketball players from the Quad-Cities have excelled at the college level.
Dozens have enjoyed lengthy playing careers overseas.
Thirteen have been selected in the NBA draft.
And six have actually gotten to play in the NBA.
If you had your choice of all those players, who would you select?
We assembled our own mock draft of men’s basketball players who called the Quad-Cities area home.
Bear in mind, this is purely subjective and based on what these players did at the college and pro levels, after their high school careers were completed.
Some of them weren’t first-team all-metro or perhaps even the best player on their high school teams, but they excelled in the years after that. Some players who had stellar high school careers but never did a great deal beyond that are not included.
The list also does not include players who are still in college. That’s why you won’t see Joe Wieskamp, D.J. Carton or Will Carius mentioned.
Our list of the best college and pro basketball players ever from the Quad-Cities:
First Round: 1. Don Nelson (Rock Island)
Left Iowa in 1962 as the school’s career scoring leader with 1,522 points and is still No. 13 on the list. Third-round draft choice (No. 17 overall) of the Chicago Zephyrs and ended up scoring 10,898 career points in 14 NBA seasons, 11 of those with the Boston Celtics. Scored another 1,577 points in the post-season to help the Celtics win four world championships. Continued on to become the winningest coach in NBA history, claiming 1,335 victories as coach of the Bucks, Warriors, Mavericks and Knicks.
2. Ricky Davis (Davenport North)
Played one season at Iowa (1997-98) and averaged 15.0 points per game before turning pro. Chosen in the first round (No. 21 overall) in the 1998 draft by the Charlotte Hornets and played 12 NBA seasons with the Hornets, Heat, Cavs, Celtics, Timberwolves and Clippers. Averaged 20.6 points and 5.5 assists per game with Cleveland in 2002-03 and 19.4 and 5.1 in 2005-06 season split between Boston and Minnesota. Career total of 9,912 points (13.5 per game). Later played professionally in Turkey, China, France and Puerto Rico.
3. Steve Kuberski (Moline)
Played collegiately at both Illinois and Bradley before being drafted in the fourth round (No. 52 overall) by Boston in 1969. Played nine NBA seasons (1969-78), mostly with the Celtics, averaging 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Played for Milwaukee in 1974-75 and in 10 games with Buffalo in 1975-76 before returning to Boston. Averaged 9.3 and 6.6 in best season in 1970-71 and helped Celtics win 1976 world championship.
4. Acie Earl (Moline)
Scored 1,779 points in four years at Iowa (No. 3 all-time) and finished as the leading shot-blocker in Big Ten history. Also averaged 6.9 rebounds per game. Drafted in first round (No. 19 overall) by Boston in 1993 and played 193 games in five years with the Celtics, Raptors and Bucks, averaging 5.1 points per game. In best season, averaged 7.5 points with Toronto in team’s debut season. Later played professionally in France, Australia, Turkey, Russia, Poland, Austria, Montenegro and Kosovo and with the LaCrosse Catbirds in the CBA.
5. Chasson Randle (Rock Island)
Illinois’ co-Mr. Basketball in 2011, went on to become the career scoring leader at Stanford with 2,375 points. Led Cardinal to NIT titles in 2012 and 2015. Although undrafted, has played parts of three seasons for four NBA teams — the 76ers, Knicks, Wizards and Warriors. Has averaged 5.3 points per game in 78 total games, including three last season with Golden State. Has also played for several teams in NBA’s G League and in Czech Republic, Spain and China, helping Real Madrid to 2018 EuroLeague title.
6. Pete Mickeal (Rock Island)
Led Indian Hills Community College to 76-1 record in two seasons, earning national player of the year honors as a sophomore, then starred for two years at Cincinnati. Selected by Dallas in second round (No. 58 overall) of 2000 NBA draft. Spent time in camp or on summer league teams of Mavericks, Knicks, Rockets and Magic, but never appeared in an NBA game. Played in the ABA with Tampa Bay ThunderDawgs and Kansas City Knights and was league MVP and finals MVP in 2001-02. Later starred for pro teams in the Philippines, South Korea, Greece, Russia, Spain, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Argentina.
7. Ethan Happ (Rockridge)
Three-time first-team All-Big Ten player at Wisconsin, becoming one of only six players ever to collect 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 assists in a career. Started all 139 games in his college career. Signed last year with Olympiacos, a Greece-based team in the EuroLeague, but played most of the season with Vanoli Cremona of the Italian Lega Basket Serie A.
8. Tyler Hall (Rock Island)
Finished career at Montana State last year as the career scoring leader in the Big Sky Conference with 2,518 points and finished with 431 3-point field goals, the ninth highest total ever in NCAA Division I. Averaged 20.5 points per game as a senior. Was the fourth player chosen in the NBA G League draft and averaged 9.3 points per game as a rookie with the Westchester Knicks.
9. Murray Wier (Muscatine)
Quick 5-7 guard led nation in scoring with an average of 21.0 points per game as a senior at Iowa in 1948. Was 48th overall pick of the Fort Wayne Pistons in the Basketball Association of America draft but played the next two seasons with the Tri-Cities Blackhawks in the National Basketball League and the newly formed NBA. Played for the Waterloo Hawks of the National Professional Basketball League in 1950-51.
10. Rich Falk (Galva)
Two-time All-Big Ten selection at Northwestern. Scored more than 1,000 points in three seasons 1961-64, averaging 15.5 points per game as junior, 23.3 as senior. Scored school-record 49 points vs. Iowa. Seventh-round draft choice of Celtics (No. 61 overall) in 1964. Later served as head coach at Northwestern 1978-86.
11. Alex Boyd (Rock Island)
Played three seasons at University of Nevada (1967-70) and still ranks sixth on the school’s career list in both scoring and rebounding. Averaged 26.5 points per game as a sophomore, 23.0 as a junior and 21.3 as a senior, and also averaged 12.7 rebounds for his career. Set school record with 49 points in one game. Was the 13th round pick of the Portland Trail Blazers (No. 199 overall) in the 1970 NBA draft.
12. Carl Widseth (Davenport)
Led Davenport High to three straight state championships from 1950-52. Became the career scoring and rebounding leader at Tennessee, averaging 19.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for his four-year career, 21.6 and 12.0 as a senior. Three-time All-SEC selection. Selected by the Minneapolis Lakers in the 12th round of the 1956 NBA draft but chose not to play professionally.
13. Scott Thompson (Moline)
Three-year letterman at Iowa, averaging 19.5 points per game and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 1975-76. Selected by Detroit in the fourth round (No. 55 overall) in the 1976 NBA draft and played for the Pistons in the NBA summer league before being cut in training camp. Played one season with Athletes in Action before going into coaching.
14. Bruce Hamming (Rock Island)
Skilled 6-11 center was two-time All-American at Augustana, averaging 21.8 points and 13.1 rebounds as a senior in 1974-75. Helped Vikings to Final Four in first season in NCAA Division III. Was chosen by the Washington Bullets in the eighth round of the 1975 NBA draft (No. 143 overall) but was cut in training camp. Went on to become an orthopedic surgeon.
15. John Laing (Delwood)
Dominant 7-footer starred at a small high school that is now part of the Maquoketa school district. Was the team MVP all four years he played at Augustana (1969-73) and graduated as the Vikings’ career leader in scoring and rebounding. Was invited to the 1972 U.S. Olympic trials and later played pro basketball in Italy for several years.
16. Nicholas Baer (Bettendorf)
Walked on at Iowa but earned a scholarship and was named the Big Ten’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2017. Only player in Iowa history to collect more than 750 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists, 100 steals, 100 blocked shots and 100 3-point field goals in his career. Played for Raptors 905 in the NBA G League last season.
17. Ian Hanavan (Moline)
Played two years at Illinois-Chicago and two at Evansville. Averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a senior at Evansville in 2002-03. Played 13 years of pro ball overseas in Belgium, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Cyprus. Is now a Belgian citizen and scheduled to be head coach at Phoenix Brussels next season.
18. Brent Carmichael (United Township)
Two-time all-conference guard at Northern Iowa 1981-83. Averaged 10.1 points per game and had a school-record 100 steals in 1982-83. Played for Quad-City Thunder in their inaugural season in 1987-88 and later played for three other CBA teams: Rockford Lightning, La Crosse Bobcats and Cedar Rapids Silver Bullets.
19. Sharm Scheuerman (Rock Island)
Starting point guard and floor general on Iowa teams that made the Final Four in back-to-back seasons and finished second in the nation in 1956. Averaged 6.8, 8.2 and 10.1 points per game in three years as starter. Served as head coach of the Hawkeyes from 1958-64.
20. Bill Seaberg (Moline)
Starting guard alongside Scheuerman on Iowa teams that went 56-18 over three-year period and won back-to-back Big Ten titles. Averaged 13.4 points per game in 1954-55 season and 13.9 in 1955-56.
21. Kannon Burrage (United Township)
Averaged 15.4 points per game in two seasons at Texas-San Antonio, including 17.2 as a senior in 2012-13. Played five years of pro basketball in Slovenia, Singapore, Thailand and Australia, earning league MVP honors in Singapore in 2015.
22. Troy Muilenburg (Davenport West)
Averaged 11.2 points and 5.3 rebounds during four seasons at UNI (1986-91), including 132 3-point field goals. Led Missouri Valley Conference in rebounding as senior and helped Panthers to first NCAA tournament berth as junior. Played five years in CBA and also spent time playing overseas in Australia.
23. Mike Eberle (Clinton)
Averaged 13.2 points per game as three-year starter (82 games) at Wyoming 1965-68. Named first team All-WAC as junior and senior. Also made first-team All-WAC in baseball. Selected by the Lakers in the 16th round (No. 195) of the 1968 NBA draft.
24. John McGonigle (Alleman)
Averaged 10.8 points per game in 64 games at Iowa State 1965-68, 14.5 as a junior. Selected by Chicago Bulls in 11th round (No. 137) in 1968 NBA draft.
25. Robbie Sieverding (Bellevue Marquette)
First team All-Missouri Valley Conference at Northern Iowa in 2002, second team in 2000. Averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 86-game career, shot 83.6% from free throw line. Now head coach at University of Dubuque.
26. Al Koch (Tipton)
First-team All-Big 8 selection at Iowa State in 1965. Averaged 13.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in three-year career, 17.8 points as junior and 14.0 as senior in 1966.
27. Dain Swetalla (Pleasant Valley)
Started for three straight CCIW championship teams at Augustana (2005-08). Played professionally in Romania, Spain, Serbia and Portugal and has spent most of the past seven years in Australia. Was named MVP of the NBL1 finals last year.
28. Kyle Lamonte (Davenport North/Central)
Played one season at Southern Mississippi, averaging 4.9 points per game in 2005-06. Played for 17 pro teams in 13 years overseas, mostly in South America. Averaged 18.5 points per game in 2009-10, 17.1 in 2017-18.
29. Marlon Stewart (North Scott)
One of the stars of North Scott’s 2015 state championship team averaged 18.7 points and 5.1 assists as a senior at North Dakota last season. Scored 1,268 points in three years at North Dakota and one at Creighton.
30. Cortez Seales (North Scott)
The other star of North Scott’s 2015 title team averaged 10.1 points per game in 122 games at North Dakota 2015-19, including 14.0 as senior. Named Big Sky Reserve of the Year in 2016-17. Played in Serbia last season.
Second round: 31. CJ Carr (Davenport Central/Rock Island)
Played two seasons at SIU-Edwardsville and two at Division II Missouri Southern, where he averaged more than 18 points and 5 assists per game. Averaged 26 points per game in Germany in 2018-19. Signed to play in Iceland next season.
32. Monte Jenkins (Rock Island)
Averaged 10.8 points per game in 115 games at Southern Illinois 1995-99 and was Missouri Valley defensive player of the year as a senior. Selected by Quad-City Thunder in the 10th round of the 1999 CBA draft.
33. Cal Stamp (United Township)
Junior on UT team that finished second in state in 1970. Attended Iowa State and Gulf Coast Community College before averaging 9.6 points and 7.8 rebounds as a two-year starter at Wake Forest. Played professionally in France, Sweden and Australia.
34. David Robinson (Rock Island)
Played two seasons at St. Louis University, averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds as a senior in 1994-95 as Billikens made the NCAA tournament. Played for Quad-City Thunder in CBA and helped Fargo win an IBA championship. Now head coach at Davenport West.
35. Marc Polite (United Township)
Averaged 12.2 points in 105 games as a four-year starter at Eastern Illinois from 1996-2000. Now the head coach at Davenport North.
36. Tony Brus (Davenport West)
The star of Davenport West’s undefeated 1994 state championship team. Averaged 11.7 points per game in 101 games at Northern Iowa from 1995-99.
37. Kendall Jacks (Bettendorf)
No. 2 in career scoring at Wayne State (Neb.) with 1,626 points from 2014-19. Averaged 16.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game playing in Portugal last season.
38. Gene Duffy (Assumption)
Playmaking 5-7 guard averaged 5.8 points per game as three-year starter at Notre Dame 1956-59. Only second Fighting Irish athlete ever to serve as captain in two sports.
39. Tony Karasek (United Township/Davenport Central)
Began college career at Wake Forest, then averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in two years at Florida State 1985-87. Played with Charleston Gunners, Columbus Horizon, Albany Patroons and Fort Wayne Fury in CBA and played overseas in France, England, Greece, China, Dominican Republic and Israel.
40. Steve Saladino (Davenport West)
Departed North Dakota State (then in Division II) as career leader in scoring and rebounding, finishing with 1,652 points and 853 rebounds. Averaged 20.1 points per game as senior in 1976-77. Served as girls basketball and softball coach at West.
41. Chuck Officer (Moline)
Three-year starter at Creighton 1960-64. Averaged 12.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for his career, 16.1 points as sophomore. Helped Blue Jays to two NCAA tournament berths.
42. Jim Hester (Davenport Central)
Averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game in three seasons at North Dakota (then a D-II school) 1964-67, finishing with 1,083 career points. Played four seasons as tight end in NFL.
43. Jordan Eglseder (Bellevue Marquette)
Averaged 9.0 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in 118 games at Northern Iowa 2006-10, 11.9 and 7.2 in helping Panthers reach Sweet 16 as a senior. Spent time in NBA camps and summer leagues with Rockets and Pistons and played briefly for Maine Red Claws in NBA G League, then played pro ball in Poland.
44. Jim Stange (Davenport)
First team All-Big Eight at Iowa State in 1952. Averaged 9.3 points per game in 65 games 1949-52, 14.2 as senior.
45. Seth Van Deest (Bettendorf)
Started all 125 games of college career at Drake from 2009-14, averaging 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
46. Al Eastland (Moline)
Played three seasons at Wyoming and left as one of top five scorers in school history. Averaged 16.1 points per game as junior in 1961-62, 11.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for his career. Later played for Athletes in Action.
47. Steve Hunter (United Township)
Averaged 9.9 points per game as three-year starter at Nevada 1976-79. Shot 51.3% from field in 77 career games.
48. Jim DeWulf (Alleman)
Averaged 7.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in three years at Loyola 1955-58, including 12.1 rebounding average in 1956-57.
49. Chuck Vogt (Clinton)
Averaged 9.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 67 games at Iowa State 1954-57.
50. Shane Teagarden (Pleasant Valley)
Averaged 10.6 points per game over two seasons at Western Illinois, including 14.9 points with 67 3-point field goals in 1992-93
51. Mike Reid (Rock Island)
Three-year starter at Colorado, averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 assists in 108 games (82 starts) 1982-86.
52. Jack Spencer (Davenport)
Four-year team captain at Iowa, making honorable mention All-Big Ten in 1948. Played 11 games with Waterloo in NBL in 1948-49. Later served as head coach at Nevada.
53. Shaun Logan (North Scott)
Started 53 of 58 games in two seasons at Northern Illinois 2006-08, averaging 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
54. Bryan Heath (Rockridge)
Scored 1,443 points and averaged 12.9 points per game in 112 games (all starts) at D-II Michigan Tech 2015-19. Shot 88.4% at free throw line and made 221 3s.
55. Jack DeVilder (Moline)
Averaged 9.0 points per game in 77 games at Iowa State 1968-71, 14.4 as senior. Later served as head coach at Moline.
56. Bryce Caldwell (Davenport North)
Scored 1,214 points and made 294 3-point field goals 2004-08 at D-II Wayne State.
57. Terry Sodawasser (Assumption)
Collected 1,093 points and 625 rebounds in four seasons at D-II Nebraska-Omaha 1981-85. First-team all-conference in 1983.
58. Jay McAdams-Thornton (Moline)
Scored 1,050 points in career at Augustana 2002-06. Played professionally for many years in Germany, retiring in 2015.
59. Cory Jenkins (Rock Island)
Averaged 6.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 102 games at Northern Iowa 1996-2000. Played in USBL and overseas in Romania, Sweden and Germany.
60. Vic Siegel (Davenport)
Three-year letterman at Iowa, making second team All-Big Ten in 1941-42. Played for Tri-Cities Blackhawks in 1946-47.
BEST OF THE REST
Bryan Petersen (Clinton), started 64 games Iowa State 2007-09, 6.2 points per game.
Herb Millard (Rock Island), 10.7 points and 5.1 rebounds per game at Creighton 1960-62.
Ed Conroy (Assumption), three-year starter at The Citadel, 8.0 points per game.
Mike Heitman (Moline), two-year starter at Iowa, 10.3 points per game in 1959-60.
Andrew Naeve (East Central), two-year starter at Cornell, 10.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in 2006-07.
Paul Doerrfeld (Davenport West), 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds in 98 games at Iowa State 1986-91.
Ken Buckles (Davenport), 10.7 points per game as starter at Iowa 1952-53.
Hal Bateman (Davenport Central), 5.7 points and 4.1 assists per game at Stephen F. Austin 2011-13.
Karl Petersen (Davenport Central), 6.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in two years at Western Illinois 2000-02, 1,072 points in two years at St. Ambrose.
Matt Fitzpatrick (Assumption), 1,372 points at St. Ambrose 2001-04, second in career assists and steals.
Bob Van Vooren (Moline), 7.3 points per game in 74 games at Marquette 1952-55.
Bill Reid (Rock Island), 11.3 points and 4.4 assists for Evansville in 1990-91.
Blake Wortham (Rock Island), 4.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game at Missouri 1983-85, played 5 games with Quad-City Thunder.
Josh Doyle (Pleasant Valley), 10.3 points per game as sophomore at North Dakota 2005-06.
Bob Toppert (Riverdale), 10.2 points per game as senior at New Mexico 1974-75.
Devan Douglas (Clinton), 8.4 points per game in 59 games at University of Mary 2013-16, won NCAA slam dunk championship.
