Bizarri steps away from Black Hawk program

What made it even harder is that fall semester classes at Black Hawk ended a week ago, sending players home for the holiday break before the scheduled Jan. 4 start of practices.

“It was tough telling the guys, really tough in the middle of the school year, but then to have to do it on Zoom and having to be apart because of the COVID situation, the timing isn’t the best,’’ Bizarri said. “But it was an opportunity I had to take when it became available.’’

Bizarri said the situation caught his players by surprise.

“They didn’t expect it. It was a situation where the job opportunity could have come up last summer, it could have come up in two years, but it came up now and I had to act on it,’’ Bizarri said. “I’m going to miss working with this group.’’

Black Hawk director of athletics Arnie Chavera said he was “saddened’’ to see Bizarri leave the college.

“We understand and respect his decision and we’re happy that he gets the chance to be with his wife in Missouri, but he has meant a lot to Black Hawk College,’’ Chavera said.