Bizarri steps away from Black Hawk program

Darren Bizarri enjoyed every one of the 205 victories the Black Hawk men’s basketball team has earned during his 13 seasons as the Braves’ head coach.
But there was something that meant even more to Bizarri, who told his current team Thursday night that he was leaving the program for a professional opportunity in Missouri.
“It’s the photo you receive from a former player wearing a cap and gown as he earns his bachelor’s degree, it’s talking with the kids who have gone to become policemen, firefighters, physical therapists, the guys who have become good family men, those are the real rewards, knowing you may have helped them,’’ Bizarri said.
The winningest coach in the history of the Black Hawk program is leaving before the delayed start to the Braves’ season begins after taking a position with the Department of Defense at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri which will allow him to move closer to where his wife works.
Bizarri’s full-time job for the past 15-and-a-half years has been working at the Rock Island Arsenal and the opportunity he accepted in Missouri will require him to report to work there in late January, about the same time Black Hawk will be in position to play its first game.
“That’s the hard part of this, leaving a group I’ve been working with all fall,’’ Bizarri said.
What made it even harder is that fall semester classes at Black Hawk ended a week ago, sending players home for the holiday break before the scheduled Jan. 4 start of practices.
“It was tough telling the guys, really tough in the middle of the school year, but then to have to do it on Zoom and having to be apart because of the COVID situation, the timing isn’t the best,’’ Bizarri said. “But it was an opportunity I had to take when it became available.’’
Bizarri said the situation caught his players by surprise.
“They didn’t expect it. It was a situation where the job opportunity could have come up last summer, it could have come up in two years, but it came up now and I had to act on it,’’ Bizarri said. “I’m going to miss working with this group.’’
Black Hawk director of athletics Arnie Chavera said he was “saddened’’ to see Bizarri leave the college.
“We understand and respect his decision and we’re happy that he gets the chance to be with his wife in Missouri, but he has meant a lot to Black Hawk College,’’ Chavera said.
“A lot of people don’t remember that he coached our baseball team in 1990 in addition to leading our basketball program the past 13 years. We’re going to miss having him as part of our program.’’
Chavera said college leaders will meet to discuss who will lead the basketball program for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 25.
Bizarri led the Braves to a 205-197 record, coaching Black Hawk to its first-ever back-to-back 20-win seasons and three consecutive winning seasons for the first time in the program’s history.
An alum of the Black Hawk program, where he spent two seasons as a point guard, Bizarri worked as the head coach at the former Westmer High School, as a varsity assistant at Rock Island Alleman and a sophomore coach at Moline before being named the Braves’ coach in 2007.
“Whenever the time comes, I think all coaches have a goal of leaving the place better than they found it and I feel like we have been able to do that at Black Hawk,’’ Bizarri said. “I have a love for Black Hawk. I played here and I wouldn’t be where I am today without Black Hawk.’’
Bizarri said he tried to provide the same type of experience to the players he coached over the past 13 seasons.
“Junior college basketball is different. For some players, it provides opportunities that wouldn’t be there otherwise,’’ Bizarri said. “It provides a path to a productive life and we’ve always worked to help to get kids to that next level whatever that level might have been.’’
Bizarri plans to continue to coach once he relocates to Missouri.
“I’m not getting away from basketball. I haven’t coached my last game,’’ Bizarri said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!