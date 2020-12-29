Black Hawk cancels indoor sports seasons

With continued concerns about COVID-19 issues and a collection of potential opponents seemingly growing smaller by the week, Black Hawk College is canceling its indoor sports seasons for the rest of the current academic year.
Men’s and women’s basketball teams and a women’s volleyball team that were scheduled to begin practices Monday and start competition in late January have been informed that their delayed seasons will not be happening.
Student-athletes and their parents were given details of the situation in a video conference with Black Hawk director of athletics Arnie Chavera on Monday night after being informed of what was happening last week by their coaches.
“When the decision was made, we knew that difficult conversations within families of our student-athletes would follow, but we wanted to notify them as soon as possible so they would have as much time as possible to decide what is best for them,’’ Chavera said.
Impacted student-athletes have several options.
Black Hawk will continue to provide practice facilities for students enrolled during the spring semester and a possibility exists for exhibition or club play later in the spring exists.
Currently impacted student-athletes in the three sports will also to use an additional year of eligibility at Black Hawk during the 2020-21 school year.
Transfer options also exist, although Chavera said he is hopeful that current athletes “will be back in the black and gold next year.’’
Chavera said the health and safety of student-athletes were at the forefront of the decision Black Hawk administrators reached, determining it was unlikely that a “safe and successful season for indoor competition’’ was possible.
Travel restrictions in areas with high positivity rates for the coronavirus and the risk of exposure in basketball, classified as a high-risk sport by the Illinois Department of Public Health, and volleyball, classified as a medium-risk sport, were primary factors in the decision.
Also, eight junior colleges in the same NJCAA region as Black Hawk canceled upcoming basketball seasons within a nine-day span leading up to Dec. 22, a number that does not include six Chicago junior colleges that canceled all athletic programs for the current school year earlier in the fall.
Chavera said those decisions had trimmed planned 30-game schedules for Braves teams to between 14 and 16 games against competition from within the region and district.
“And, there are other schools that expect to re-evaluate where they are at in upcoming days and weeks. I don’t feel that having 15, 16 games is the right thing to do,’’ Chavera said.
“It was an exceptionally difficult decision, but there was a feeling at Black Hawk that it was the right thing to do given the current circumstances.’’
Chavera said the Braves three spring outdoor sports, baseball, softball and men’s golf, do expect to compete as scheduled.