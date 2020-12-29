Black Hawk cancels indoor sports seasons

With continued concerns about COVID-19 issues and a collection of potential opponents seemingly growing smaller by the week, Black Hawk College is canceling its indoor sports seasons for the rest of the current academic year.

Men’s and women’s basketball teams and a women’s volleyball team that were scheduled to begin practices Monday and start competition in late January have been informed that their delayed seasons will not be happening.

Student-athletes and their parents were given details of the situation in a video conference with Black Hawk director of athletics Arnie Chavera on Monday night after being informed of what was happening last week by their coaches.

“When the decision was made, we knew that difficult conversations within families of our student-athletes would follow, but we wanted to notify them as soon as possible so they would have as much time as possible to decide what is best for them,’’ Chavera said.

Impacted student-athletes have several options.

Black Hawk will continue to provide practice facilities for students enrolled during the spring semester and a possibility exists for exhibition or club play later in the spring exists.