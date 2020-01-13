Bluder: Hawkeyes deserve top-25 ranking

After winning consecutive games against top-20 opponents, the Iowa women’s basketball team moved Monday right where coach Lisa Bluder believes they belong.

The Hawkeyes earned a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season after defeating 17th-ranked Maryland and 12th-ranked Indiana at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and moving into a share of first place in the Big Ten standings.

“I think we are a Top 25 team,’’ Bluder said following the Hawkeyes’ 91-85 double-overtime victory Sunday over the Hoosiers.

“We’ve just beaten two Top 25 teams and we’ve been getting votes. I’m probably biased, but I believe we deserve to be in there. Do you love your own kids more? Yeah. Why not us?’’

Now 13-3 on the season and one of four Big Ten teams sharing 4-1 starts in conference play, the Hawkeyes moved into the 22nd spot in the AP poll Monday after being the third team among others receiving votes a week ago.

Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle was named the Big Ten player of the week for the second straight week Monday.

The senior averaged 26 points, six rebounds and six assists per game in the Hawkeyes’ two games last week, including 31 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in Iowa’s win over Indiana.