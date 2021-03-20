Bluder, Hawkeyes note disparities as tourney opens

Lisa Bluder has found a lot to like as the Iowa women’s basketball team has prepared for its NCAA tournament opener.

Since arriving in San Antonio on Wednesday, Bluder and the Hawkeyes have enjoyed a good hotel, good surroundings and a great practice facility as the team works toward its first-round game against Central Michigan.

Bluder doesn’t even mind the 11 a.m. tipoff at the Alamodome for a game that will be the first to begin the entire NCAA tourney.

She also understands what she is hearing from others about the disparities within the closed-tournament environment the NCAA has set up for its women’s tourney in San Antonio and its men’s tournament in Indianapolis.

"It’s like, ‘Here we go again,’" Bluder said Saturday. "It’s frustrating, very frustrating."

Players and coaches from several women’s teams have pointed out the differences between the "environments" that have been created for the women and the men.

Everything from differences in weight-training equipment to food to the contents of the gift bags the players at both sites received has been noticed.

Bluder is glad that players have spoken up.