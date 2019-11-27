Bluder wins 400th at Iowa

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Lisa Bluder won her 400th game as the Iowa women's basketball coach on Wednesday as the Hawkeyes pulled away late to beat Cincinnati 69-61 in the Puerto Rico Classic.

Freshman Gabbie Marshall hit a 3-point basket to tie the game at 42-42 after three quarters and opened the fourth quarter by knocking down a shot from behind the arc to put Iowa.

The Hawkeyes hit 9-of-13 shots in the final quarter to pull away to the win, a 69.2-percent touch in the final quarter to help Iowa shoot 45.9-percent for the game.

Monika Czinano connected on 7-of-8 shots on her way to a career-high 16 points, while Kathleen Doyle collected 13 and Amanda Ollinger finished with 10 for Iowa.

Ilmar'I Thomas led the Bearcats (3-3) with a 20-point, 13-rebound effort.

Bluder, whose coaching career began at St. Ambrose, has a 400-218 record overall in 20 seasons at Iowa. She has a career mark of 756-360.

The Hawkeyes continue their series of three games in the Puerto Rico Classic on Thursday, facing Towson in an 11 a.m.

