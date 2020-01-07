Blue Devils' defense shuts down Spartans

In some respects, Davenport Central beat Pleasant Valley at its own game Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils defensive discipline made a difference in helping Central pull away to a 39-19 Mississippi Athletic Conference boys basketball victory over the Spartans at George Marshall Gym.
“We couldn’t make anything easy for them,’’ Blue Devils senior Kaiden Phillips said. “We had to bring it on defense.’’
Nothing came easily for Pleasant Valley, which scored just two points in both the first and third quarters and struggled from the field from start to finish.
The Spartans hit just 8-of-37 field goal attempts in the game, and connected on just three of the 18 shots it attempted in the second half.
“Central had a lot to do with that,’’ PV coach Steve Hillman said. “They did a good job of getting into the passing lanes, really making sure that everything we did was hard. They didn’t give us many looks.’’
Blue Devils coach Craig Wurdinger liked the way his team stuck with its defensive plan against an opponent that takes a patient approach on the offensive end.
“They throw a lot of passes and I felt like our guys did what we asked them to do. They didn’t gamble. They stayed with it and it made a difference for us. It was good for our guys to play that way and have some success doing it.’’
The defensive work of Phillips around the basket combined with the effort of Amari Porter and John Miller at the top of the Blue Devils’ defense made things work.
PV actually scored the game’s first basket but Central scored the next 10, opening an 8-2 lead after one quarter and maintaining a 14-10 lead at the half.
A 1-for-11 start from 3-point range by the Blue Devils kept things close in the opening half.
“We took too many threes in the first two quarters and at the half, we talked about running our offense and getting the ball to the rim, that we needed to get the ball inside,’’ Phillips said.
That, combined with some additional defensive pressure, allowed Central to pull away.
The Blue Devils forced seven of the Spartans’ 13 turnovers in the third quarter and limited PV to a 1-of-7 effort from the field in a third quarter which ended with Central in front, 24-12.
“We did a much better job of getting the ball inside in the second half,’’ Wurdinger said. “We pressured a little better in the third quarter and that allowed us turn them over and get the tempo going the way we like it a little bit.’’
Phillips collected six of his 11 points in the third quarter and Emarion Elliis scored two of his 11 in that quarter as well on a breakaway lay-in after turning PV over at midcourt to help send Central to a 23-10 lead with 1 minute, 51 seconds left in the quarter.
Miller led the Blue Devils (6-3, 4-1 MAC) with 13 points, including nine in the final quarter as Central pulled away from a 31-19 lead in the final three minutes.
Ryan Dolphin led the Spartans (4-4, 1-4) with five points.