Blue Devils' defense shuts down Spartans

The defensive work of Phillips around the basket combined with the effort of Amari Porter and John Miller at the top of the Blue Devils’ defense made things work.

PV actually scored the game’s first basket but Central scored the next 10, opening an 8-2 lead after one quarter and maintaining a 14-10 lead at the half.

A 1-for-11 start from 3-point range by the Blue Devils kept things close in the opening half.

“We took too many threes in the first two quarters and at the half, we talked about running our offense and getting the ball to the rim, that we needed to get the ball inside,’’ Phillips said.

That, combined with some additional defensive pressure, allowed Central to pull away.

The Blue Devils forced seven of the Spartans’ 13 turnovers in the third quarter and limited PV to a 1-of-7 effort from the field in a third quarter which ended with Central in front, 24-12.

“We did a much better job of getting the ball inside in the second half,’’ Wurdinger said. “We pressured a little better in the third quarter and that allowed us turn them over and get the tempo going the way we like it a little bit.’’