Board work lifts Hoosiers past Hawkeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Iowa women’s basketball team traveled to Indiana on Wednesday looking for consistency.
They returned home with an 89-80 loss.
The 10th-ranked Hoosiers overwhelmed the Hawkeyes on the boards 38-21 and turned 13 offensive rebounds into 21 second-chance points, more than enough for Indiana to overcome a 43-38 halftime deficit to earn the Big Ten victory.
“It’s hard to win games when you’re not boxing out and giving up extra shots like that,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
The Iowa coach felt the Hoosiers were more aggressive to the basket as they outscored the Hawkeyes 27-16 in the third quarter.
In addition to benefiting from its work on the offensive glass, Indiana’s drives led to a 14-6 advantage at the free throw line over the final two quarters.
“Put those numbers together and it’s hard to win on the road with those numbers,’’ Bluder said.
Indiana hit 17 of the 29 shots it took in the final two quarters, a 58.6-percent shooting touch that helped the Hoosiers counter the 32-point performance Iowa received from Caitlin Clark.
A jumper by the Hawkeye freshman off of a turnover tied the game at 59-59 with 1 minute, 29 seconds to go in the third quarter but a turnover, a missed shot and two free throws following a foul positioned the Hoosiers to score the final six points of the quarter.
Indiana (17-4, 15-2 Big Ten) grew its lead to 79-69 on an Ali Patberg 3-pointer with 4:56 remaining and while Clark did hit a step-back 3-point basket off of a turnover to pull Iowa within 79-75 with 3:42 to go, Iowa would get no closer.
“We just weren’t consistent in the second half with our defense and on the boards,’’ said Monika Czinano, who finished with 20 points for Iowa.
On the way to her 10th 30-point game of the season, Clark scored 19 of her points in the first half.
The last three came on a 26-foot shot with a hand in her face in the final seconds of the second quarter.
The basket finished off an 11-of-13 quarter from the field and sent the Hawkeyes (14-8, 10-8) into the break with a 43-38 lead.
“The first half, I felt like we did a good job defensively. The third quarter, they put their heads down and just drove it the basket,’’ Bluder said.