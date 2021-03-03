Board work lifts Hoosiers past Hawkeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Iowa women’s basketball team traveled to Indiana on Wednesday looking for consistency.

They returned home with an 89-80 loss.

The 10th-ranked Hoosiers overwhelmed the Hawkeyes on the boards 38-21 and turned 13 offensive rebounds into 21 second-chance points, more than enough for Indiana to overcome a 43-38 halftime deficit to earn the Big Ten victory.

“It’s hard to win games when you’re not boxing out and giving up extra shots like that,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

The Iowa coach felt the Hoosiers were more aggressive to the basket as they outscored the Hawkeyes 27-16 in the third quarter.

In addition to benefiting from its work on the offensive glass, Indiana’s drives led to a 14-6 advantage at the free throw line over the final two quarters.

“Put those numbers together and it’s hard to win on the road with those numbers,’’ Bluder said.

Indiana hit 17 of the 29 shots it took in the final two quarters, a 58.6-percent shooting touch that helped the Hoosiers counter the 32-point performance Iowa received from Caitlin Clark.