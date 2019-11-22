Bottom line tops milestone for Bees' Meeske

The 6-foot-3 East Moline native who can play at any of the three guard positions in the Fighting Bees lineup averaged 8.3 points as a freshman and has topped 10 points per game since.

He is currently among four St. Ambrose players averaging in double figures, collecting 13.3 points per game.

"We have a chance to have a special season this year, and that is what means the most to me," Meeske said. "Every year I’ve been here, we’ve won more games than we did the previous year, going from nine wins my freshman season to 15 and then 17 last year. We want to keep growing that win total."

Meeske has grown his game to help make that happen.

A member of a team at United Township which reached the Elite Eight in the Illinois high school playoffs, he arrived at St. Ambrose with the reputation of being a shooter.

It didn’t take long for Meeske to understand that developing his game was a necessity for him to compete at the collegiate level.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I found out pretty quickly that guys here would just get up into you and that was it. I had to become more of a driver to keep the defenders honest and open things up a bit," Meeske said. "It’s all part of it."