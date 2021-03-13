Bradley earns first Valley title shot

Suddenly, the Bradley women’s basketball team finds itself one step away from a chance to dance.
The Braves advanced to the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament for the first time in six tries Saturday, rolling to a 70-56 victory over Loyola at the TaxSlayer Center.
Bradley faced the Ramblers after its scheduled semifinal opponent, top-seeded Missouri State, withdrew from the tournament earlier Saturday.
The fifth-seeded Braves seized the opportunity against an opponent also chasing its first-ever appearance in the Missouri Valley final, knocking down a dozen 3-point baskets.
That effort sends Bradley into Sunday’s tourney title game against second-seeded Drake, which received a semifinal bye after only three teams remained in the semifinal field.
"We’ve had the goal all year to get the NCAA tourney. We’ve got talent and we came here to fight for the chance to get there," Braves coach Andrea Gorski said. "We’re excited with where we are at and it doesn’t matter one bit how we got there."
Bradley opened conference play during the regular season by splitting two games against the Bulldogs in Des Moines, following a 15-point loss with a five-point victory.
"That was back on New Year’s Day, seems like forever ago," Gorski said. "Drake’s a tradition-rich program and at Bradley, we’ve been scratching and clawing the past few years for every win we can get."
Drake enters the 4 p.m. final with a 15-10 record and wins in nine of its last 11 games.
With the uncertainty about who and when the Braves would play, Gorski told her players to "shut the phones off and not lose focus."
Bradley shot its way into its championship opportunity, battering Loyola early and often from the perimeter.
The Braves connected on 12 of their 24 shots from 3-point range, the last coming from the right corner by former West Branch prep Tatum Koenig.
Her third basket from behind the arc extended a 58-50 lead with 2 minutes, 43 seconds remaining that the Ramblers couldn’t catch.
"We knew they could shoot from the perimeter and we tried to defend it, but they did a good job of finding open shots and knocking them down," said Loyola guard Ellie Rice, who led her team with 17 points.
The long ball allowed Bradley to build a 35-28 halftime advantage.
Four Braves combined on a collection of seven 3-point baskets during the opening two quarters, the difference against a Ramblers attack concentrated on working the ball inside.
Rice tied the game at 17-17 with :14 seconds to play in the opening quarter, but a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by the Braves’ Gabi Haack sent Bradley into the second quarter up by three points.
Lasha Petree extended the Braves’ lead to 23-17 with a 3-pointer early in the second quarter, a margin Allison Day cut to 25-24 with two of her 10 first-half points 3:04 before intermission.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Petree and Koenig on Bradley’s next two possessions provided the Braves with the margin they carried into the second half.
"The start really helped us," Gorski said. "Loyola’s a great defensive team and to come out and hit some shots, it helped us have the start we needed."
A basket by Maya Chandler cut the Bradley lead to 35-30 in the opening minute of the third quarter, but that was as close as Loyola (11-13) would get.
The Braves (16-11) went on a run of nine unanswered points that began and ended with 3-point baskets by Mahri Petree, allowing Bradley to open a 44-32 lead with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter.
The Ramblers never trailed by more than 16 points but were unable to get any closer than 58-50 during the remainder of the game.