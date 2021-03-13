Bradley earns first Valley title shot

Suddenly, the Bradley women’s basketball team finds itself one step away from a chance to dance.

The Braves advanced to the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament for the first time in six tries Saturday, rolling to a 70-56 victory over Loyola at the TaxSlayer Center.

Bradley faced the Ramblers after its scheduled semifinal opponent, top-seeded Missouri State, withdrew from the tournament earlier Saturday.

The fifth-seeded Braves seized the opportunity against an opponent also chasing its first-ever appearance in the Missouri Valley final, knocking down a dozen 3-point baskets.

That effort sends Bradley into Sunday’s tourney title game against second-seeded Drake, which received a semifinal bye after only three teams remained in the semifinal field.

"We’ve had the goal all year to get the NCAA tourney. We’ve got talent and we came here to fight for the chance to get there," Braves coach Andrea Gorski said. "We’re excited with where we are at and it doesn’t matter one bit how we got there."

Bradley opened conference play during the regular season by splitting two games against the Bulldogs in Des Moines, following a 15-point loss with a five-point victory.