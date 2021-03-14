Braves new world, a first-time tourney title

Throughout the five years Andrea Gorski has coached the Bradley women’s basketball team, she has carried around a photo of an empty trophy case in the Braves locker room.
That case won’t be empty any longer.
The Braves won their first-ever Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball championship and secured their first-ever berth in the NCAA tourney field Sunday with a 78-70 victory over determined, but short-handed Drake in the title game at the TaxSlayer Center.
“This has been our goal since day one,’’ Gorski said. “We’ve got that trophy and it’s coming back to Peoria.’’
Because of COVID-19 issues, the second-seeded Bulldogs dressed only eight players for the championship game and were without head coach Jennie Baranczyk and two of the program’s three assistant coaches.
Markisha Wright, a member of the Drake staff since 2016, coached the team as Baranczyk watched the game from home.
Playing without two of their top four scorers, the Bulldogs led 56-50 following a Grace Berg 3-point basket with just over a minute to go in the third quarter and were up 62-58 early in the fourth before the Braves seized control of the game.
Lay-ins by Emily Marsh and Mahri Petree fueled a game-deciding 16-4, tying the score at 62-62 with 7 minutes, 40 seconds remaining.
Drake’s Berg put the Bulldogs back in front on their next possession, but tournament most valuable player Gabi Haack answered with a 3-point basket that moved the Braves in front to stay with 7:05 to go at 65-64.
Haack and Marsh combined for 10 straight points for Bradley, which grew its lead to 76-66 on a jumper by Lasha Petree with 2:37 left.
The Braves earned the title with balanced scoring and hot shooting from the perimeter.
Haack finished with 22 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures and she hit six of the 12 3-point baskets the Braves sank in 26 attempts.
“We finally found our shooting touch in this tournament,’’ Gorski said. “We’ve been waiting for it and it showed up in all three games. We shot it well and our defense was good enough.’’
Eight of the 3-point baskets came during the first two quarters, a start which saw Drake sprint to a quick six-point lead before Haack hit three 3-pointers in a just over a minute to send Bradley into the second quarter with a 23-18 advantage.
Mahri Petree, Tatum Koenig and Marsh each scored from behind the arc in the opening minutes of the second quarter as the Braves opened a double-digit lead that Drake cut to three points by halftime.
“When I came here we didn’t have a banner for our team. My goal was by the time I graduated to have a championship,’’ Haack said after watching her team cut down championship nets for the first time in the program’s 46-year history.
“Especially this season, to see all the hard work pay off, this has been the most difficult and mentally tough season I’ve ever been a part of. … It’s just an unreal feeling.’’
The loss was bittersweet for Baranczyk, whose second-seeded team split a pair of regular-season games with Bradley, now 17-11 and the third fifth-seeded team to win the Missouri Valley tourney.
Both teams had one individual in their Tier 1 group made up players, coaches and essential staff members test positive for COVID-19 issues as part of daily testing for the coronavirus on Friday night.
Gorski announced following her team’s semifinal win Saturday that the individual involved was not a player or coach.
Drake wasn’t as fortunate.
It did not announce whether the individual who tested positive was a coach, player or staff member, but contact tracing protocols left the Bulldogs without two of their backcourt leaders, Maddie Monahan and Kierra Collier, as well as reserve Taylor McAulay in addition to Baranczyk and two of her assistants.
“Life can be kind of cruel sometimes and this is one of those times,’’ Baranczyk said, fighting off tears during a video conference after watching her team play remotely from Des Moines.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them, eight players and one coach, it was pretty remarkable how they competed. I wanted this so badly for them.’’
Berg led the Bulldogs (16-11) with 23 points, while Maggie Bair added 14 including 10 during a first half which ended with the Braves holding onto a 40-37 lead.
Lasha Petree, who joined Marsh in scoring 12 points, joined teammate Haack, the Bulldogs’ Berg and Bair and Allison Day of first-time Missouri Valley semifinalist Loyola in earning all-tournament honors.