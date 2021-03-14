Braves new world, a first-time tourney title

Drake’s Berg put the Bulldogs back in front on their next possession, but tournament most valuable player Gabi Haack answered with a 3-point basket that moved the Braves in front to stay with 7:05 to go at 65-64.

Haack and Marsh combined for 10 straight points for Bradley, which grew its lead to 76-66 on a jumper by Lasha Petree with 2:37 left.

The Braves earned the title with balanced scoring and hot shooting from the perimeter.

Haack finished with 22 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures and she hit six of the 12 3-point baskets the Braves sank in 26 attempts.

“We finally found our shooting touch in this tournament,’’ Gorski said. “We’ve been waiting for it and it showed up in all three games. We shot it well and our defense was good enough.’’

Eight of the 3-point baskets came during the first two quarters, a start which saw Drake sprint to a quick six-point lead before Haack hit three 3-pointers in a just over a minute to send Bradley into the second quarter with a 23-18 advantage.

Mahri Petree, Tatum Koenig and Marsh each scored from behind the arc in the opening minutes of the second quarter as the Braves opened a double-digit lead that Drake cut to three points by halftime.