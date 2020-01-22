Buckeyes' bigs will battle Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — When Lisa Bluder describes this as a "pretty big week" for Iowa’s 19th-ranked women’s basketball team, the Hawkeye coach starts with Ohio State’s frontline.
The Buckeyes have the size to present Iowa with a different type of challenge in today’s 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Ohio State’s projected lineup includes 6-foot-4 Derka Juhasz and 6-3 Aaliyah Patty and the Buckeyes bring 6-4 Rebeka Mikolusikova and 6-3 Aixa Wone Aranez off the bench.
"Their size is significant, as tall inside as anybody we’ve seen," Bluder said.
For Iowa, dealing with that extends beyond the players lining up across from the Buckeyes’ bigs.
"We’re going to need our guards to be in a position to help as they can," Bluder said. "It can’t be just Monika (Czinano) and Amanda (Ollinger) doing the job. We need them to play well, but we can’t expect them to do it alone."
Guard Kathleen Doyle believes Iowa can use its quickness to counter Ohio State’s inside attack.
She said the Hawkeyes’ ability to force tempo will be a priority as Iowa looks to extend a six-game winning streak that has helped the Hawkeyes build a 15-3 record, including a 6-1 Big Ten start.
"We have to find something we can use to our advantage," Doyle said. "If we can get them to run a bit, that would be a good thing for us."
Czinano said Iowa’s quickness must extend to both ends of the court.
"We see good size in the Big Ten, but they have probably more depth than a lot of team," Czinano said. "For us, part of it will be moving quicker on defense and making sure that we are where we need to be on defense ahead of time."
The Ohio State frontline is part of a young team that includes eight newcomers, seven freshmen who formed the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country in 2019 and an Oklahoma State transfer in junior guard Braxtin Miller who averaged 13.1 points in 59 starts over two seasons for the Cowgirls.
Bluder calls Ohio State’s 11-7 overall record and 4-3 Big Ten mark misleading.
"Do not be deceived," she said.
That young team was tested before the start of the Big Ten season by a schedule that included Connecticut, Louisville and Stanford.
The Buckeyes lost to Connecticut 73-62, handed Louisville what remains its only loss of the season 67-60 and fell to what was then a top-ranked Stanford team, 71-52.
"For a young team, they’ve had a lot of opportunities to learn," Bluder said. "They are a team that has a variety of ways to score. Their inside players can stretch things out and shoot 3s. They’re a good young team."