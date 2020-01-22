Buckeyes' bigs will battle Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY — When Lisa Bluder describes this as a "pretty big week" for Iowa’s 19th-ranked women’s basketball team, the Hawkeye coach starts with Ohio State’s frontline.

The Buckeyes have the size to present Iowa with a different type of challenge in today’s 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Ohio State’s projected lineup includes 6-foot-4 Derka Juhasz and 6-3 Aaliyah Patty and the Buckeyes bring 6-4 Rebeka Mikolusikova and 6-3 Aixa Wone Aranez off the bench.

"Their size is significant, as tall inside as anybody we’ve seen," Bluder said.

For Iowa, dealing with that extends beyond the players lining up across from the Buckeyes’ bigs.

"We’re going to need our guards to be in a position to help as they can," Bluder said. "It can’t be just Monika (Czinano) and Amanda (Ollinger) doing the job. We need them to play well, but we can’t expect them to do it alone."

Guard Kathleen Doyle believes Iowa can use its quickness to counter Ohio State’s inside attack.

She said the Hawkeyes’ ability to force tempo will be a priority as Iowa looks to extend a six-game winning streak that has helped the Hawkeyes build a 15-3 record, including a 6-1 Big Ten start.

