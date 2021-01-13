Buckeyes end Hawkeye home win streak at 42

The Buckeyes turned 18 Iowa turnovers into 26 points, the second straight game where takeaways turned into headaches for the Hawkeyes.

“We have to get that figured out,’’ Bluder said. “Northwestern, it was more about their quarter-court defense and today, it was pressure that bothered us, which surprised me a bit.’’

Ohio State played its way back into the game in the second half with defensive pressure, chipping away at a 44-32 halftime deficit.

The Buckeyes pulled to within 59-54 after three quarters and then benefited from a 5-of-10 effort at the free throw line by Iowa in the final quarter.

Ohio State took its first lead since the midpoint of the first quarter at 72-71 on a 3-pointer by Gabby Hutcherson with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining in regulation.

Neither team scored a point in the final 54 seconds of regulation, carrying the 72-72 tie Kate Martin forged when she hit the second of two free throws into overtime.

Clark had the last look for Iowa in regulation but took the shot off of a turnover with :20 to play, forcing the Hawkeyes to defend for the final seconds as the Buckeyes’ Jacy Sheldon missed a running jumper at the buzzer.