Carr eager to resume his career in Iceland

At first glance, the next stop on C.J. Carr’s basketball odyssey doesn’t sound like a very appealing destination.
It’s not as bad as it sounds, though. In fact, on some levels, it might be really, really good.
The 24-year-old former Rock Island High School star has signed to play next season for Fjolnir Reykjavik in Iceland’s Dominos League. Around Sept. 1 he will jet off to a vast island country with a total population slightly less than that of the Quad-Cities.
Carr signed his contract without knowing much about what he was getting into.
"After I signed I kind of did some research on the country," he said.
He learned that Iceland is known for its geysers, waterfalls, mountains and breath-taking scenery although it only has about four or five hours of daylight during the winter in which to take in all that natural beauty. The country’s name is largely a misnomer. Because of gulfstream winds, the winter-time temperatures aren’t drastically different than back home.
And there is this one little benefit: Iceland probably has done a better job of handling the COVID-19 pandemic than any country on the planet.
CNN reported last week that "Anyone visiting Iceland right now could be forgiven for thinking they've arrived in a parallel universe where the coronavirus never happened."
An ingenious system of tracking and tracing has almost totally neutralized the virus there. Iceland already has opened its borders to visitors from other countries although everyone must undergo a test for the virus almost immediately upon stepping off the plane (at a cost of $114).
The results have been astounding. Iceland has experienced only three deaths for every 100,000 reported cases of COVID-19. In the U.S., it’s 519 for every 100,000.
Carr is pleased by all of that, but he really just wants to play some basketball.
After not playing for an organized team last winter for the first time in about 20 years, he just wants to show what he can do on the court.
Carr completed his college eligibility with a flourish at Missouri Southern in 2018. After two decent seasons at SIU-Edwardsville, the electrifying 5-foot-8 guard averaged more than 18 points and 5 assists in two years at the NCAA Division II level.
That earned him a contract to play professionally in a lower-tier league in Germany in 2018-19. He took full advantage, averaging more than 26 points per game for BG Topstar Leitershofen/Stadtbergen.
He assumed that would open up even greater opportunities.
It didn’t.
"I ended up leading basically the whole country in scoring," Carr said. "I thought that would be a really good selling point moving forward, but I didn’t have the right representation. My agent wasn’t doing the best he could. I didn’t really get any offers in Europe after that … that I know of."
He ended up going through an NBA G League tryout and signed a contract with the Des Moines-based Iowa Wolves. He played for the Wolves in the preseason, but they had stocked up on talented guards, including former Iowa State star Lindell Wigginton, and Carr never played in a regular season game.
"They decided to go a different way because they were so guard-heavy," he said.
Carr came back to the Quad-Cities and spent the entire winter and spring working on his game, trying to improve.
"I was just telling someone the other day that I think that’s one of the best things that could have happened just because I feel I improved tremendously and I got so much better," he said. "I was able to focus on the things I need to work on. That time off gave me the chance to do that."
He sees more and more teams de-emphasizing the mid-range game so he said he has tried to become more consistent shooting 3-point field goals.
"I’m just kind of working on picking my spots better, playing at different paces," he added.
Even the presence of COVID-19 didn’t stop him. He was able to find a gym he could use nearly every day to work on his game.
In the meantime, he also got a new agent.
Now he is hoping to help Fjolnir Reykjavik rebound from a 2-19 season.
He said he has been talking to one teammate who has been in Iceland for a few years to get an idea of what to expect.
"Other than that, I don’t really know anyone over there," he said. "But I’m looking forward to it. Everything should be fine."
