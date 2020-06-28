Carr eager to resume his career in Iceland

He ended up going through an NBA G League tryout and signed a contract with the Des Moines-based Iowa Wolves. He played for the Wolves in the preseason, but they had stocked up on talented guards, including former Iowa State star Lindell Wigginton, and Carr never played in a regular season game.

"They decided to go a different way because they were so guard-heavy," he said.

Carr came back to the Quad-Cities and spent the entire winter and spring working on his game, trying to improve.

"I was just telling someone the other day that I think that’s one of the best things that could have happened just because I feel I improved tremendously and I got so much better," he said. "I was able to focus on the things I need to work on. That time off gave me the chance to do that."

He sees more and more teams de-emphasizing the mid-range game so he said he has tried to become more consistent shooting 3-point field goals.

"I’m just kind of working on picking my spots better, playing at different paces," he added.

Even the presence of COVID-19 didn’t stop him. He was able to find a gym he could use nearly every day to work on his game.

In the meantime, he also got a new agent.