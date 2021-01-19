Carr transfers to Baylor

Chrislyn Carr is taking her game to Baylor.
The former Rock Island prep standout from Davenport who won Big 12 freshman of the year honors while playing for Texas Tech has joined the Lady Bears’ program after entering the NCAA transfer portal last month.
“I am thrilled to welcome Chrislyn to Baylor University and to the Lady Bears basketball team,’’ Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said in a statement announcing Carr’s arrival.
“She brings a scoring ability and quickness that will be a great addition to our backcourt. CC is already in Waco, taking classes and getting acclimated to her new home.’’
Carr played the first two-plus seasons of her college career at Texas Tech, where the point guard scored 1,010 points and knocked down 142 3-point field goals.
She topped the 1,000-point mark for her career early this season, averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while starting in the first five games Texas Tech played after working her way back from an offseason injury.
Carr placed her name in the transfer portal in mid-December, which was the second time in five months she had done so.
The first, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, came on Aug. 15 after former coach Marlene Stollings was fired, but Carr and a teammate later chose to remain with the Red Raiders after Krista Gerlich was named to lead the Texas Tech program.
In announcing Carr’s arrival with a program which ranks ninth nationally this week, Baylor indicated that the 5-foot-5 junior’s eligibility and availability to take the court for the Lady Bears in a game remained undetermined.
Carr made a quick impact at the collegiate level after averaging scoring 1,474 points at the prep level for Davenport West and Rock Island.
She averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game as a freshman at Texas Tech, where Big 12 coaches selected her as the conference’s freshman of the year during the 2018-19 season.
An honorable mention all-Big 12 choice in each of her first two years with the Red Raiders, Carr averaged 13.9 points, four rebounds and five assists per game last season while shooting 37.3 percent from 3-point range.