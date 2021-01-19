Carr transfers to Baylor

Chrislyn Carr is taking her game to Baylor.

The former Rock Island prep standout from Davenport who won Big 12 freshman of the year honors while playing for Texas Tech has joined the Lady Bears’ program after entering the NCAA transfer portal last month.

“I am thrilled to welcome Chrislyn to Baylor University and to the Lady Bears basketball team,’’ Baylor coach Kim Mulkey said in a statement announcing Carr’s arrival.

“She brings a scoring ability and quickness that will be a great addition to our backcourt. CC is already in Waco, taking classes and getting acclimated to her new home.’’

Carr played the first two-plus seasons of her college career at Texas Tech, where the point guard scored 1,010 points and knocked down 142 3-point field goals.

She topped the 1,000-point mark for her career early this season, averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists while starting in the first five games Texas Tech played after working her way back from an offseason injury.

Carr placed her name in the transfer portal in mid-December, which was the second time in five months she had done so.