CCAC limits games, Bees look to fill schedules

St. Ambrose basketball coaches Ray Shovlain and Krista Van Hauen spent part of the day Tuesday at practice, preparing their teams for upcoming season openers.
The Fighting Bees coaches spent the rest of the day trying to figure out just when that opener will take place.
“We’ve got a full schedule in place, but we’re working through things now to make certain that teams still want to play,’’ said Shovlain, preparing for his 38th season as the head coach of the St. Ambrose men’s program.
Van Hauen, now in her 11th season leading the Fighting Bees’ women’s team, spent time working to reconstruct a schedule as well after the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that league presidents had voted late Monday night to downsize the conference’s 22-game basketball schedules to 14 games, playing only a single round-robin schedule beginning on Saturday, Jan. 2.
Games will be played on Wednesdays and Saturdays through Feb. 20 with the traditional eight-team CCAC tourney to follow on campus sites.
The decision to eliminate eight November and December conference games was made because of complexities created by varying COVID-19 regulations in the communities where the conference’s 15 teams are located.
Currently, some schools would not be allowed to host games. At others, participants would be required to wear masks as they played.
Director of athletics Mike Holmes said St. Ambrose had hoped to proceed with the original 22-game schedule, but said issues surrounding the coronavirus situation made that a challenge.
“It’s a tough thing and people are dealing with different situations, some a lot different from what we’re facing here in Iowa,’’ Holmes said. “Right now, our coaches are trying to find as many nonconference games as they can to give our teams a chance to play.’’
Ultimately, providing those opportunities as soon as possible for teams which began practices last week is the objective.
“It’s a bit of a scramble right now, trying to find games and put as close to a full schedule together as possible, but you want to play games,’’ Van Hauen said. “We had already lost four nonconference games because of the virus so we had gone from 30 to 26 and now to 18.’’
The eight CCAC games that have been scratched from the conference schedule could still be played as nonconference games.
With the NAIA allowing schools to play up to 30 regular-season games as usual, the CCAC presidents gave schools permission to play those early-season games as scheduled if both institutions agree.
“That is what we hope to do, play our schedule for the most part as it was put together,’’ Shovlain said. “We’re spending a lot of time on the phone today and so far, three of those eight games, we’re set. We’re going to play and hopefully we can play the rest. If not, we’ll see what’s out there.’’
Shovlain said with a veteran team, he wants to play as complete of a schedule as possible.
“We want to make sure our student-athletes have as positive of an experience as they can,’’ Shovlain said. “We have a number of seniors who have put a lot into getting ready for this season, all of the guys really, and we’ll work to get them as many games as we can.’’
Van Hauen said she is hopeful of retaining several games against CCAC schools as nonconference games as well, but is looking elsewhere.
“There are schools out there looking for games, some in the same situation where they’ve had games cancelled because of the virus,’’ Van Hauen said. “Some of them are five, six hours away, so logistics become an issue.’’
The St. Ambrose men are currently scheduled to open the season on Oct. 31 with a neutral site game against East-West, while the original schedule for the women’s team started with a four-team tournament at Cardinal Stritch on Oct. 30-31 that has been canceled.
Van Hauen spent Tuesday looking at a couple of options, including playing in a tournament that begins Oct. 23. If not, the Fighting Bees opener could be as late as Nov. 11 against Mount Mercy.
“The goal is to get as many games as we can, which can be easier said than done,’’ Van Hauen said. “You have to figure out who can play and where you can play and in 2020, that’s a challenge. If we can get back to 26, 28 games, I’ll feel good.’’
