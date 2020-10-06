CCAC limits games, Bees look to fill schedules

Shovlain said with a veteran team, he wants to play as complete of a schedule as possible.

“We want to make sure our student-athletes have as positive of an experience as they can,’’ Shovlain said. “We have a number of seniors who have put a lot into getting ready for this season, all of the guys really, and we’ll work to get them as many games as we can.’’

Van Hauen said she is hopeful of retaining several games against CCAC schools as nonconference games as well, but is looking elsewhere.

“There are schools out there looking for games, some in the same situation where they’ve had games cancelled because of the virus,’’ Van Hauen said. “Some of them are five, six hours away, so logistics become an issue.’’

The St. Ambrose men are currently scheduled to open the season on Oct. 31 with a neutral site game against East-West, while the original schedule for the women’s team started with a four-team tournament at Cardinal Stritch on Oct. 30-31 that has been canceled.

Van Hauen spent Tuesday looking at a couple of options, including playing in a tournament that begins Oct. 23. If not, the Fighting Bees opener could be as late as Nov. 11 against Mount Mercy.

“The goal is to get as many games as we can, which can be easier said than done,’’ Van Hauen said. “You have to figure out who can play and where you can play and in 2020, that’s a challenge. If we can get back to 26, 28 games, I’ll feel good.’’

